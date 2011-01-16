NAMM 2011 VIDEO: Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess in iPad 'duel'

Jordan Rudess and Rob Math are all smiles as their duel became an all-out app jam

NAMM 2011: It was billed as a 'duel,' the pairing of Dream Theater's keyboard magician and guitar session ace Rob Math at the Agile Partners' booth. But the two musicians - Rudess utilizing a new Korg Kronos Workstation and demonstrating the seemingly limitless wonders of his own creation, the MorphWiz; and Math rocking out on guitar through the AmpKit and the AmpKit Link - found common ground quickly.

In reality, the 30-minute iPad session was more of a friendly jam than an app can-you-top-this? shootout. The crowd lapped it up, too, mesmerized by the otherworldly sounds Rudess coaxed from the MorphWiz and dazzled by Math's inventive guitar prowess.

MusicRadar gives you a front-row seat for what is already being talked about as one of NAMM 2011's most exciting and groundbreaking musical experiences.