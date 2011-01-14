NAMM 2011: SONOR unveils Select Force Series

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The SONOR Select Force Series is the pinnacle of the new Force range.
The Select Series is a set for every drummer: designed especially for advanced and semi-professional drummer, Select Force drum sets can also be an interesting alternative for professional drummers. A wide array of pre-configured sets, components and the very latestfeatures from the professionals' series make SONOR Select Force setsa real hit!
7-layer Canadian maple shells offer uncompromisingly rich andwarm sounds, highlight lower pitches and provide balance in themid-range and treble. Whether in the woodshed, recording studioor on stage, SONOR's Select Force sets deliver a powerful performanceevery time.
Features
- 7 layers for bass drums = 7.2 mm (2.4 mm Canadian maple + 2.4 mm Chinese maple + 2.4 mm Canadian maple)
- 7 layers for snare drums, tom toms and floor toms = 5.8 mm (1.7 mm Canadian maple + 2.4 mm Chinese maple + 1.7 mm Canadian maple)
- 45° bearing edge
- New light-weight tension lugs with TuneSafe
- New designed TAR (Total Acoustic Resonance) Tom Mount system
- New designed Chrome plated Snare Strainer and Snare Butt
- 9 spectacular new Sparkle and Solid Fade and Burst Finishes
- Black Powder Shell Hardware with certain Finishes
- Availability of Short Size Toms, 20" deep Bass Drums and the new S Drive Configuration
Rubber padded Bass Drum claws
Information taken from official press release, for more visit SONOR
