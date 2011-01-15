NAMM 2011: Ashdown unveils 220 Dual Tube bass amps

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: A genuine London double-decker bus forms the focus of Ashdown Engineering's booth at NAMM 2011, where the UK bass-specialists are set to launch a range of new tube bass amps.

Sure to grab the headlines are the new 220 Dual Tube Pre Amp Series, first heard in the 427 Small Block, Ashdown's Dual Tube bass preamp was an instant hit, thanks to its solid, articulate bottom end and sparkling highs. The 220W Ashdown 220 Touring 112 takes this stunning tube preamp design and partners it with an updated and tour proven EB power stage, delivering the payload via a custom 12" driver.

The discerning bass player gets high and low gain inputs, front panel-mounted FX send and return, rotary bass, middle and treble controls with mid shift, bass shift and bright switching, mute switch, rotary gain and master volume controls and a DI output.

Retro cabinet styling features vinyl covering, chrome protective corners, vintage red grille cloth and, of course, the trademark illuminated Ashdown VU meter.

Sensational new product isn't the only reason for Ashdown to get excited about 2011. Long-term ambassadors of the company's industry-standard ABM Series bass amps System Of A Down take to the road in Europe after a 5 year hiatus, as do stadium superstars and similarly committed ABM fans the Foo Fighters. Meanwhile, Scotland's own Biffy Clyro have completed their transformation from cult heroes to fully-fledged arena fillers, powered along the way by bassist James Johnston's sledgehammer Ashdown BTA bass rig.

"We're all about giving bass players what they want, then standing behind them with the best service in the business," comments Ashdown Marketing and Artist Relations Manager Dan Gooday, "With a growing range of tube amps to complement our existing ABM, MAG and EB ranges, there's now an Ashdown amp for pretty much any type of player, and any type of budget".

