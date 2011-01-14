NAMM 2011: SONOR Essential Force Series announced

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The new SONOR Essential Force Series is designed for advanced drummersnot willing to sacrifice their musical freedom. Five preconfigured setsand 15 individual components offer unlimited possibilities for a drummer's individual configuration.T
he 9-layered Birchwood shells are a superb foundation for SONOREssential Force Sets. Hefty and dynamic sounds - with accentuatedmid-ranges and highs, and defined lows - are the hallmark of theseshells. With high-gloss-lacquered natural wood surfaces, SONOR'sEssential Force really steals the show.
Features
- Shell Thicknesses
- 6 layers for Bass Drums, Tom Toms, Floor Toms and Snare Drums = 7.2 mm
- New light-weight tension lugs with TuneSafe
- New designed TAR (Total Acoustic Resonance) Tom Mount system
- New designed Chrome plated Snare Strainer and Snare Butt
- 6 spectacular new Solid and Burst Finishes
- Availability of Short Size Toms, 20" deep Bass Drums and the new S Drive Configuration
- Rubber padded Bass Drum claws
