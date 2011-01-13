NAMM 2011: Day One highlights

MusicRadar namm 2011

Welcome to NAMM 2011! Yes, the biggest gear show on earth has opened its doors to a jetlagged and excited industry once again and MusicRadar is, as they say, 'all over it'.

On the guitar and bass frontline, we've already been spoilt rotten with a deluge of releases from the likes of Fender, Vox, ESP, and Orange; and tech heads certainly won't be disappointed - it's hardware heaven out there. Scroll down to see what we mean.

As for drums, it's all about new technology - digital modelling cymbal, anyone?

NAMM 2011 guitar and bass highlights

Fender Custom Shop guitars and basses in pictures

New Time Machine, Pro, Custom Deluxe and Limited models

Vox Series 22 solid body electric guitars revealed

Affordable double-cutaway SDC-22 models

Squier introduces new Vintage Modified Instruments

Jaguar HH, Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass hit Anaheim

Marshall YJM100 Yngwie Malmsteen signature head unleashed

Swedish shredder gets a 100-watt amp head

ESP unveils Metallica's Hetfield and Hammett signature guitars

Snakebyte, ESP KH-2 SE and LTD KH-SE announced

DigiTech launches TH-150 tube head, Classic-15 and Fusion modelling combos

DigiTech's first foray into guitar and bass amplification

Fender launches American Special Jazz and Precision basses

Two new US-built models heading to Anaheim

Orange Amps launches TH100 amp head

TH30 gets a 100-watt big brother

Vox launches Dynamic Looper pedal

Loop pedal processor announced in Anaheim

The Kemper Profiling Amplifier explained on video

Christoph Kemper shows off "a groundbreaking concept"

NAMM 2011 tech highlights

Korg Kronos workstation unveiled

Nine sound engines in one keyboard

Avid releases M-Audio Venom virtual analogue synth

Also an audio/MIDI interface

Nord unveils Stage 2

Mixing premier piano, organ and synth technology

Arturia announces Spark drum machine

Uses synthesis and samples to create its 480 instruments

Akai SynthStation49 iPad MIDI controller unveiled

Dedicated keyboard for Apple's tablet

New Fairlight CMI-30A goes back to the '80s

Remarkable prototype of sampling synth unveiled

Focusrite RedNet brings pro audio networking to your DAW

System based on Dante networking technology

Universal Audio unveils UAD-2 Satellite Duo and Quad FireWire DSP accelerators

FireWire 800/400 supported

NAMM 2011 drum highlights

Zildjian unveils Gen16 AE (Acoustic Electric) Cymbal

Digital modelling in a cymbal

Mapex unleashes Black Panther drum kits

Popular snare line gets full set treatment

Mapex launches Raptor direct drive bass drum pedal

Follow up to the Falcon heading to Anaheim

Paiste announces return of Formula 602 cymbals

Popular 1959 series makes a comeback

Gibraltar previews Turning Point drum hardware

Innovative cymbal stands do away with wing nuts

Gretsch collaborates with Mark Schulman on 2011 signature snares

Drums available in 12x6" and 13x6" sizes