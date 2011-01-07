NAMM 2011: Gibraltar previews Turning Point drum hardware

Like the announcement of TC Electronic's Polytune at 2010's NAMM show, it's often the simplest of ideas that can have the biggest impact. Now we're not saying Gibraltar is going to win a Best In Show this year, but the company's new Turning Point drum hardware is a pretty neat idea.

In a nutshell, Turning Point hardware does away with the need for fiddly wing nuts by introducing a spring-loaded, tilting mechanism called a swing nut. The stands are also made from aluminium, so they're much lighter than other double-braced hardware on the market.

Check out the video above to see the 9710-TP Straight Stand and 9709-TP Boom Stand in action and keep on eye on our NAMM 2011 hub for live updates, news, analysis and videos from the show floor.