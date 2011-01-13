NAMM 2011: Fender Custom Shop guitars and basses in pictures
Fender Time Machine 1953 Heavy Relic Telecaster and 1958 Relic Stratocaster (not pictured)
NAMM 2011: The Fender Custom Shop in Corona, California, produces the best of Fender’s best, and 2011 will see the arrival of many new ‘Dream Factory’ guitars and basses, including Time Machine, Pro, Custom Deluxe and Limited models.
Check out this gallery for a mouth-watering taste of what to expect…
Fender Time Machine 1953 Heavy Relic Telecaster
Fender says:
The Custom Shop pays homage to Fender’s original early-’50s workhorse guitar with the Time Machine 1953 Heavy Relic Telecaster. Features include a lightweight ash body with a Nocaster Blonde lacquer finish given a heavily worn “Heavy Relic” treatment, tinted one-piece maple neck with mid-’50s soft V shape, maple fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6105 frets, vintage-design 1950s Telecaster pickups, three-way pickup switch with modern wiring, single-ply black Bakelite pickguard, vintage-style hardware, center pocket tweed case and certificate of authenticity.
RRP: £2,950.80
Fender Time Machine 1958 Relic Stratocaster
Fender says:
The Time Machine 1958 Relic Stratocaster evokes the first-decade glory of the model, with features including an alder body with a Relic lacquer finish in distinctive Chocolate Three-Color Sunburst, tinted one-piece maple neck with mid-’50s (10/’56) large V shape, maple fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6105 frets, Master Design pickups with five-way switching, single-ply parchment pickguard, vintage-style hardware, blonde case and certificate of authenticity.
RRP: £3,058.80
Fender Time Machine 1960 Relic Stratocaster
Fender says:
Sounds would be wrung from the Stratocaster in the 1960s that its designers and its players of the 1950s couldn’t possibly have dreamed of. The Custom Shop honors that turn-of-the-decade instrument with the Time Machine 1960 Relic Stratocaster with Matching Headstock, in period-correct Fiesta Red, Shoreline Gold and Surf Green.
Features include an alder body with a Relic lacquer finish, lightly tinted maple neck with large C shape and matching headstock, rosewood fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6105 frets, 1960 Stratocaster pickups with five-way switching, three-ply mint green pickguard, vintage-style hardware, wing string tree, brown hard-shell case and certificate of authenticity.
RRP: £3,382.80
Fender Time Machine 1967 NOS and 1967 Relic Telecaster
Fender says:
The Custom Shop honors the mid- to late-’60s era of the Telecaster with the Time Machine 1967 New Old Stock (NOS) Telecaster and 1967 Relic Telecaster models, both of which feature an alder body with respective New Old Stock and Relic lacquer finish treatments (in Candy Apple Red and Aged Vintage White), maple neck with large C shape, round-laminated rosewood fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6105 frets, vintage-design 1967 Telecaster pickups, three-way pickup switch with modern wiring, three-ply parchment pickguard, vintage-style hardware, wing string tree, black hard-shell case and certificate of authenticity.
RRP: 1967 NOS Tele, £2734.80; 1967 Relic Tele, £2,950.80
Fender 1960 NOS Jazz Bass and 1960 Relic Jazz Bass
Fender says:
Rounding out the new Custom Shop Time Machine instruments are the 1960 New Old Stock Jazz Bass and 1960 Relic Jazz Bass. Both pay tribute to the original version of the model, with features including an alder body with respective faded New Old Stock and faded Relic lacquer finishes in Three-Color Sunburst, lightly tinted quartersawn maple neck with 1960 U shape, dark Indian rosewood fingerboard with 7.25” radius and vintage frets, vintage-style Jazz Bass pickups, stacked concentric control knobs, tortoiseshell pickguard, vintage-style hardware, brown hard-shell case and certificate of authenticity.
RRP: 1960 NOS Jazz Bass, £2,614.80; 1960 Relic Jazz Bass, £3,058.80
Fender 2011 Closet Classic Pine Stratocaster Pro
Fender says:
The 2011 Closet Classic Pine Stratocaster Pro and 2011 Closet Classic Pine Telecaster Pro are truly remarkable guitars, with bodies fashioned from 100-year-old pine and a distinctive Closet Classic lacquer finish that imparts the look of a long-lost but newly rediscovered instrument. Both feature a lightly tinted quartersawn maple neck with a large C shape and vintage-style butt-end truss rod adjustment, round-laminated 22-fret maple or rosewood fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6100 frets, single-ply parchment pickguard, custom bridge, blonde case and certificate of authenticity.
The Stratocaster model features Master Design pickups with five-way switching, a no-load middle/bridge tone knob, and Gotoh Magnum locking tuners.
Available in Aged White Blonde, Black and Copper.
RRP: £2,614.80
Fender 2011 Closet Classic Pine Telecaster Pro
Fender says:
The Telecaster model features a Twisted Tele neck pickup and new Master Design Twisted Tele bridge pickup with three-way switching and modern wiring, and a Greasebucket tone control circuit.
Available in Aged White Blonde, Black and Copper.
RRP: £2,614.80
Fender 2011 Closet Classic Precision Bass Pro
Fender says:
The 2011 Closet Classic Precision Bass Pro combines the best of the Precision and Jazz Bass models into a truly distinctive instrument with a special faded Three-Color Sunburst lacquer finish and Closet Classic wear treatment.
Features include an alder body, lightly tinted quartersawn maple neck with a 1960s Jazz Bass U shape, rosewood fingerboard with 10” radius and 20 medium jumbo frets, Jazz Bass pickup in the 1970s Precision Bass position, two volume controls and a master tone knob, side output jack, three-ply tortoiseshell pickguard, Badass bridge, vintage-style paddle tuners, black hard-shell case and certificate of authenticity.
RRP: £3,382.80
Fender 2011 Custom Deluxe Stratocaster
Fender says:
The 2011 Custom Deluxe Stratocaster is loaded with modern refinements not found on other Stratocaster guitars, including a Custom Classic tremolo bridge, locking tuners, Master Design pickups and a carved heel for easier access to the upper frets.
Other features include a lightweight ash body with urethane finish (in Candy Red, Candy Blue and faded Three-Color Sunburst), satin-finished AA birdseye maple neck with large C shape, 22-fret maple or rosewood fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6105 frets, five-way switching, three-ply parchment pickguard, blonde case and certificate of authenticity.
RRP: £2,302.80
Fender 2011 Custom Deluxe Stratocaster Flame Top
Fender says:
The previous guitar’s sibling, the 2011 Custom Deluxe Stratocaster Flame Top, shares those features and finishes but boasts the additions of a scorching AA flame maple veneer top and an equally scorching Seymour Duncan TB-11 humbucking bridge pickup.
RRP: £2,410.80
Fender 2011 Custom Deluxe Telecaster
Fender says:
The 2011 Custom Deluxe Telecaster has the traditional look of a Telecaster guitar and is wired for true tone aficionados. Its bright, bell-like Twisted Tele neck pickup and Seymour Duncan BG-1400 Lead Stack bridge pickup deliver maximum output and hum cancellation, and three-way switching with modern wiring and Greasebucket tone control circuit deliver even greater tone control.
Other features include a lightweight ash body with access heel and urethane finish (in Aged White Blonde, Dakota Red and faded Two-Color Sunburst), satin-finished AA birdseye maple neck with mid-’50s (10/’56) large V shape, 22-fret maple or rosewood fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6105 frets, black Bakelite pickguard, custom bridge, staggered tuners, blonde case and certificate of authenticity.
RRP: £2,410.80
Fender Limited Relic Bigsby Telecaster
Fender says:
The Fender Telecaster has long been the original “twang” guitar, and this Limited offering takes that moniker ever farther with the addition of a “F” branded Bigsby vibrato tailpiece. Vintage collectors quickly snap up these rare and original versions, and here is a great opportunity to have an accurate replica of one of the coolest guitars Fender has ever built. This guitar also features the sought after twisted Tele front pickup paired with a Hot Nocaster bridge pickup. The round-lam maple neck has a 9.5 radius and 6105 frets with a nice medium C shaped neck.
Limited to just 30 models worldwide.
RRP: £3,382.80
Fender Limited Closet Classic 1960 Precision Bass
Fender says:
Nearly a decade into its ongoing reign as the world’s most indispensible bass guitar, the Precision faced a musically adventurous new decade and a new generation of talented players who would do more with it – much, much more – than the pioneering bassists of the 1950s.
The Fender Custom Shop honours the epochal turn-of-the-decade version of the instrument with the Limited 1960 Closet Classic Precision Bass in three-colour sunburst. Limited to just 15 models worldwide.
RRP: £3,502.80
Fender Limited Closet Classic 1958 Precision Bass
Fender says:
The Precision Bass was substantially redesigned in 1957, with many of the features that still grace the instrument today in place by 1958. These were the first Precision models to have a Stratocaster-style headstock, single-ply gold anodized pickguard, bridge-mounted strings and individual threaded bridge saddles. Further, the instrument received its familiar split single-coil pickup for the first time.
The Fender Custom Shop pays homage to this groundbreaking – and ground-shaking – instrument with the limited 1958 Closet Closed Classic in aged white blonde. Limited to just 15 models worldwide.
RRP: £3,502.80
Fender Limited Closet Classic 1955 Precision Bass
Fender says:
1955 is a significant year in Precision Bass history because of the appearance of several significant design updates instituted in late 1954. Chief among these were body contours to make the instrument more comfortable to hold and an elegant new sunburst finish.
The Fender Custom Shop honours those first upgraded mid-‘50s Precision models with the limited 1955 Closet Classic Precision Bass in two-colour sunburst.Limited to just 15 models worldwide.
RRP: £3,502.80
Fender Limited Closet Classic 1951 Precision Bass
Fender says:
1951 was the year that saw the debut of a revolutionary new musical instrument - the Fender Precision Bass. The world’s first commercially successful solidbody electric bass guitar, it quickly supplanted unwieldy upright basses in increasingly smaller and louder groups, and it had a profound effect on the sound of popular music. It was the first word in electric bass, and has remained so ever since with elegant simplicity and remarkable durability. Limited to just 15 models worldwide.
The Fender Custom Shop honours the original version of the model with the Limited 1951 Closet Classic Precision Bass in Nocaster Blonde.
RRP: £3,502.80
