NAMM 2011: Fender Custom Shop guitars and basses in pictures

NAMM 2011: The Fender Custom Shop in Corona, California, produces the best of Fender’s best, and 2011 will see the arrival of many new ‘Dream Factory’ guitars and basses, including Time Machine, Pro, Custom Deluxe and Limited models.

Check out this gallery for a mouth-watering taste of what to expect…

Read more: Fender EU Master Design '69 Stratocaster

Fender Time Machine 1953 Heavy Relic Telecaster

Fender says:

The Custom Shop pays homage to Fender’s original early-’50s workhorse guitar with the Time Machine 1953 Heavy Relic Telecaster. Features include a lightweight ash body with a Nocaster Blonde lacquer finish given a heavily worn “Heavy Relic” treatment, tinted one-piece maple neck with mid-’50s soft V shape, maple fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6105 frets, vintage-design 1950s Telecaster pickups, three-way pickup switch with modern wiring, single-ply black Bakelite pickguard, vintage-style hardware, center pocket tweed case and certificate of authenticity.

RRP: £2,950.80

Fender Time Machine 1958 Relic Stratocaster

Fender says:

The Time Machine 1958 Relic Stratocaster evokes the first-decade glory of the model, with features including an alder body with a Relic lacquer finish in distinctive Chocolate Three-Color Sunburst, tinted one-piece maple neck with mid-’50s (10/’56) large V shape, maple fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6105 frets, Master Design pickups with five-way switching, single-ply parchment pickguard, vintage-style hardware, blonde case and certificate of authenticity.

RRP: £3,058.80