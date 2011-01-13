NAMM 2011: Avid releases M-Audio Venom virtual analogue synth

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Merging Avid's expertise in virtual instrument development and keyboard design, the M-Audio Venom synthesizer delivers an aggressive take on the emulation of classic analog synthesis—combining the warm sound and character of vintage keyboards with the intuitive control and workflow advantages of modern digital processing to provide cutting-edge sound options to musicians of all skill levels. This new entry into the synthesizer market represents a dramatic departure from traditional virtual analog keyboards with the following features:

· Extensive sound design capabilities—allow customers to create distinctive sounds using 41 oscillator waves and 53 drum sounds sampled from renowned vintage keyboards. Users can add realism to their mixes with a DSP-induced oscillator drift, and additional sound complexity with a 12-voice polyphony with three oscillators per voice, as well as 16 modulation routings.

· Full-sized keyboard and ergonomic design—enables customers to comfortably create music and play using a 49-note, full-size, synth-action keybed and intuitive top-panel controls.

· Included Vyzex Venom software editor—provides a clear visual representation of all synth settings and parameters so users can arrange sounds into banks, rename patches, save backups on their computers and collaborate with other users. Userscan also mash up multiple patches and create new hybrid sounds with the built-in patch collider.

· Built-in USB audio/MIDI interface—gives customers the ability to record audio from instruments, mics or other sound sources, or process external audio using Venom onboard effects and filters, without the need for additional audio interface hardware.

· Compatibility with Pro Tools and third-party recording solutions—opens up workflows so customers can work directly with Pro Tools®, Pro Tools M-Powered™, Pro Tools SE and or third-party DAWs, including Ableton Live, Propellerhead Reason, Apple Logic and GarageBand, forming a powerful, all-in-one music creation, mixing and recording solution.

Venom is available today starting at $599 USD/389.95 GBP/459 EUR excluding vat/tax.

