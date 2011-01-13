NAMM 2011: Gretsch collaborates with Mark Schulman on 2011 signature snares

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Gretsch has teamed up with Mark Schulman to launch two new Full Range snare drums for 2011. Available 12x6" and 13x6", these signature snare drums are designed to appeal to the working drummer.

Mark challenged Gretsch to create a snare that could cut clearly through live mixes but retain the versatility that's synonymous with Gretsch Drums. Gretsch presented Schulman with a 9-ply, 8.6mm all-maple shell with 45-degree bearing edges, die cast hoops, 42-strand snare wires, Silver Sealer interior and Evans drum heads.A double stripe Bubinga inlay adds a distinctive look and is accompanied by a badge featuring Mark's signature.

Mark's versatility as a drummer has enabled him to create a wide range of performing credentials. Among his highlights are tours and/or recordings with Cher, P!NK, Velvet Revolver, Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow, Foreigner, Billy Idol and Stevie Nicks.

With 125 years of fine hand-craftsmanship under their belt, Gretsch Drums is one of the oldest operating drum companies in the United States. World renowned for "That Great Gretsch Sound" and a meticulous commitment to quality, the company produces drums for all levels of players, from the beginning drummer to the discriminating professional. In 2000, Gretsch entered an exclusive worldwide distribution partnership with KMC Music, Inc., paving the way for the company to increase their distribution reach and expand their product offering to include Gretsch products for any level of player.

Through the years, Gretsch's unique tonal quality has won endorsements from some of the industry's most respected artists, including Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones), Phil Collins, Vinnie Colaiuta, Cindy Blackman, Steve Ferrone, Stefanie Eulinberg (Kid Rock), Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) among others. Gretsch's flagship USA Custom and Signature drums are manufactured in Ridgeland, SC.

RRP £222 (12x6"); £234 (13x6")

