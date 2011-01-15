NAMM 2011: Meinl FX Pedal features 10 drum and percussion sounds

Meinl fx pedal

NAMM 2011: Easily the cymbal and percussion giant's biggest release of the show, the Meinl FX Pedal features 10 sounds in a smart-looking oak and steel foot-controlled box. It looks incredibly simple and has the potential to really boost a drummer's or a percussionist's live set.

Here's the info from Meinl's product page…

The Meinl FX Pedal features 10 different sound options that you can add to your beat. Cycle through the effects with a touch of the toe button. It's a whole percussion kit in a box! Plug in and groove…

Features

Microprocessor controls

10 different sound options

Sound select button

Stereo/Mono output

Made in Germany by Shadow

Meinl fx pedal back

Materials

Oak (Quercus (robur) pedunculata) and steel box

Sounds

0 - Kick Bass

1 - Cyber Kick

2 - Tribal Bass

3 - Straight Tambourine

4 - Double Tambourine

5 - Clave

6 - Hand Clap

7 - Dry Cowbell

8 - Straight Cabasa

9 - Double Cabasa

Includes

Velcro with spikes

International power converter