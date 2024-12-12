DrumCraft’s new Nighthawk double pedals deliver 3 ways to hit twice as fast
Its new double-pedal range comes laden with additional features for extra speed and performance
Drumcraft, the German brand with a reputation for precision and design, has just announced its latest products - not one but three new double pedal sets, bearing the new and suitably imposing-sounding Nighthawk name.
In the mix we have a Standard version which is available out of the gate in both direct drive (Nighthawk Double Bass Pedal DD) and chain drive (Nighthawk Double Bass Pedal CD) options. These cost £715 each.
Both DD and CD feature solid aluminium construction, a silver with black foot board, smooth-running ball bearings, an independently adjustable beater and footboard angle, replaceable beater heads and side-adjustable bass drum clamp.
Those wanting to take the next step up can opt for the Max version (£844), which can be set up and used as either a chain drive or a direct drive out of the box – everything you need to personalise the hardware to style and get your pedal perfect is right there. The Max also offers additional adjustment options, enabling pro double-beater fans to get the maximum performance out of the pedal.
Additional features include side-adjustable spring tension and included beater weights and beater memory locks.
The pedals are all available now via Thomann.
Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.
