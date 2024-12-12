DrumCraft’s new Nighthawk double pedals deliver 3 ways to hit twice as fast

Its new double-pedal range comes laden with additional features for extra speed and performance

Drumcraft, the German brand with a reputation for precision and design, has just announced its latest products - not one but three new double pedal sets, bearing the new and suitably imposing-sounding Nighthawk name.

In the mix we have a Standard version which is available out of the gate in both direct drive (Nighthawk Double Bass Pedal DD) and chain drive (Nighthawk Double Bass Pedal CD) options. These cost £715 each.

DrumCraft Nighthawk Bass Pedal DD

DrumCraft Nighthawk Bass Pedal DD (Image credit: DrumCraft)

DrumCraft Nighthawk Bass Pedal CD

DrumCraft Nighthawk Bass Pedal CD (Image credit: DrumCraft)

Both DD and CD feature solid aluminium construction, a silver with black foot board, smooth-running ball bearings, an independently adjustable beater and footboard angle, replaceable beater heads and side-adjustable bass drum clamp.

Those wanting to take the next step up can opt for the Max version (£844), which can be set up and used as either a chain drive or a direct drive out of the box – everything you need to personalise the hardware to style and get your pedal perfect is right there. The Max also offers additional adjustment options, enabling pro double-beater fans to get the maximum performance out of the pedal.

DrumCraft Nighthawk Bass Pedal Max

DrumCraft Nighthawk Bass Pedal Max (Image credit: DrumCraft)

Additional features include side-adjustable spring tension and included beater weights and beater memory locks.

The pedals are all available now via Thomann.

