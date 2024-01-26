NAMM 2024: Trivium’s Alex Bent announces signature Axis bass drum pedal, “I’m super-stoked to have my own pedal with Axis. I’ve got custom artwork on these from Half Sumo Collective… I hope you guys dig them as much as I do.”

Axis and Alex Bent have announced the release of the Trivium drummer’s signature pedal, which is making its debut at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California this weekend.

Adorned with graphics courtesy of martial arts apparel brand, Half Sumo Collective, as well as the Trivium 'T sword' logo, Alex Bent’s pedals appear to be a visually customised version of Axis’ Longboard pedals, which Bent has long been a user of.

(Image credit: Axis)

As well as the artwork, Alex has opted for the Axis Sonic Hammer beater — designed to place the beater in front of the shaft to increase power while maintaining a light feel — shown with the felt playing surface and standard spring tension assembly.

Alex Bent unveiled the pedals via a promo video posted to Trivium’s social media accounts. “I’m super-stoked to have my own pedal with Axis.” says Bent. “I’ve got custom artwork on these from 1/2 Sumo Collective, they do custom art for gis, a lot of fight apparel so I’m super excited to have them be a part of this. We put a lot of time and effort into these, I hope you guys dig them as much as I do. Go check ’em out!”

There’s no pricing or availability info at the time of writing, but keep your eyes on the Axis website for updates and pre-order information.