NAMM 2019: DW’s classic 5000 pedal gets single chain drive option

NAMM 2019: Drum Workshop’s 5000 Series pedal is a stone cold classic. Despite being launched almost 40 year ago it’s still a popular choice from weekend warriors to stadium pros. For 2019, the Californian company has introduced a single chain option.

The new model brings the distinctive feel and playability of classic single chain pedals, alongside a retro 5000 footboard shape that harks back to the original 5000.

The pedal, available in single and double configurations, is loaded with plenty of modern features too, including the Tri-Pivot Toe Clamp, lightweight aluminum bass plate with new rubber grip surface, a Dual-Bearing Spring Rocker, Accelerator cam and 101 two-way beater and more.

On the new model, DW founder Don Lombardi commented: “The 5000 pedal is the very foundation of our company. Since the early days, we’ve released many new models, but through it all, the 5000 has remained a top choice. That’s the greatest compliment we can receive. This new model gives players the feel of the original single chain-and-sprocket 5 with some of our latest advancements. We think drummers will love it!”

See DW for more info.

