Black Friday drum deals 2020: The hottest drum and percussion savings in one place

The Black Friday drum deals are on their way. That means the coming weeks will be fully loaded with great offers on electronic drum sets, acoustic drum kits, snare drums, bass drum pedals and more. Bag a good deal and, not only will the coming years be full of bombastic beats, but your bank account will benefit too.

When it comes to Black Friday drum deals, there are always big savings to be had, whether you’re after a new Zildjian cymbal, some fresh Evans drum heads, a DW bass drum pedal, a new Yamaha electronic drum set, or a drum practice pad.

Many of the deals we're posting will sell out fast, so we'll be updating this hub around the clock. If you see a deal you like, it may not last long – get involved!

Black Friday drum deals: Shop early deals

Can't wait until Black Friday? These are the early Black Friday drum deals doing the rounds right now.

Black Friday drum deals: When is Black Friday?

This year Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November. While this will present a concentrated 24 hours of deals, we're likely to start seeing great Black Friday drum deals dropping from early-November, so keep your eyes peeled to ensure you don't miss out on a fantastic pre-Black Friday deal.

The deals don't stop once Black Friday is over though. Across that weekend and right up to the end of Monday 30th November (aka Cyber Monday) there will be mountains of deals to consider spending your hard earned on.

Black Friday drum deals: Where to find the best deals

The simple answer is that deals will be everywhere over the coming weeks. We know how unhelpful that is, so the best place to start should be your favourite music retailer. We predict that the Guitar Center Black Friday deal bonanza is going to be particularly special this year, with other retailers like Sweetwater, Pro Audio Star, Sam Ash and Musician's Friend all following suit. If you haven’t already, sign up to the mailing list of your favourite shops so you can get notified on the best deals first.

It’s easy to forget that online retailers like Amazon and Walmart also do a roaring trade in music gear, so keep an eye out for Walmart and Amazon Black Friday drum deals too.

Ploughing through endless deals can be stressful, so if you lack the stamina, our deal hunters will be working round the clock to find the best Black Friday drum deals and publishing them right here.

Black Friday drum deals: What to expect

Electronic drum sets do a roaring trade around Black Friday, so if you’re looking for a great beginner electronic drum set, or you're a seasoned pro looking for a compact kit for quiet home practice, this could be a great time to scoop up a great Black Friday electronic drum set deal.

2019 was a particularly great year for discounts on the Alesis Nitro Mesh kit, with fantastic bundles including sticks and headphones available for under $400. The Roland TD-1K was also dropped to just $349 at Sweetwater for a limited time.

Although the Roland TD-17 V-Drums e-kit was still fairly new around the time of Black Friday 2019, last year Pro Audio Star offered the kit with a bonus bass drum pedal, headphones, sticks and a throne for less than $1,200.

November could be a good time to scoop up a Black Friday drum set deal, too. Whether you want to add to your snare drum collection, upgrade your cymbals, or treat yourself to a brand new drum kit, there should be a deal for you on great kits from big names like Tama, Mapex, and Pearl Drums. Black Friday is also a good opportunity to load up on useful drum accessories, like drum heads, drumsticks , drum cases, hardware and spares.

If you come across a smoking hot deal, our main advice would be not to ponder too long on a purchase as often these deals are stock- or time-limited. We saw plenty of kits sell out last year.

While that might sound like a foolhardy approach, don’t forget that most retailers offer hassle-free returns, meaning you can purchase an item when it’s a good price, then give it a whirl in the privacy of your home. If it’s not for you, you should be fine to return it. Of course, always read the fineprint of the retailer’s return policy before pulling the trigger.

Black Friday drum deals: How to prepare

Start drawing up your wishlist today, starting with what you need as opposed to what you want. That way you can avoid getting caught up in Black Friday drum deal mania, spending all your cash and ending up with a practice room filled with gear you won’t use.

Take a look at your favourite brands and see what fits the bill. Had your eye on something for a couple of years? It could be due a price-drop for Black Friday.

What are you drumming goals for the next year? Perhaps an electronic drum set will help you achieve that? Or maybe a new cymbal will help you expand your creative expression behind the kit?

Whatever your needs, our expert buyer’s guides and reviews should help you zero in on the Black Friday drum deals you really need.

Black Friday drum deals: 2019 highlights

These were the headline Black Friday drum deals of 2019. These bargains are no longer available, but they should give you an idea of what to expect this year.

2019 Black Friday electronic drum set deal highlights

