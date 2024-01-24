NAMM 2024 live report: rolling news from the world's biggest music-making gear show

NAMM 2024: And we're back! NAMM - the annual music gear shindig hosted by US body the National Association of Music Merchants - has been shunted around the calendar by COVID in the last few years, but has finally returned to its rightful January slot.

Some of the biggest names are notably absent - Fender, Gibson and Roland to name just three - but we're already covering their big reveals, many of which just happen to coincide with the show, and NAMM remains the hottest music-making ticket around, with tons of sparkling new music gear debuting in the show's reassuringly noisy Annaheim halls.

As ever, MusicRadar will bring you all the hottest news, plus some of that distinctive NAMM-flavour both from the show floor and the buzzing news wires.

We'll be updating this live report from now and over the weekend - stay tuned for all the hottest NAMM news in guitars, synths, music tech, drums and more, plus a slew of star appearances from some of the best players and producers around...