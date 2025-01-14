NAMM 2025: Reloop's Keypad Pro is a portable, wireless MIDI controller that'll play nice with Bitwig Studio

Ahead of NAMM 2025, Reloop - a brand best known for its DJ gear - has announced the release of a new MIDI controller with wireless MIDI capabilities and comprehensive Bitwig integration.

Keypad Pro is a lightweight and portable controller that's nonetheless equipped with a variety of options for both DAW control and live performance. Its 25-key, velocity-sensitive keyboard and obligatory pitch bend and mod wheels are joined by a 16 velocity-sensitive, aftertouch-equipped pads that can be used to trigger drum sounds or launch clips.

Above the pads we have a bank of eight channel strips complete with volume faders, pan encoders and two smaller potentiometers for sends. These are joined by three backlit function buttons. On Keypad Pro's left-hand side you'll find a DAW master section that comprises an array of essential controls for transport and recording. There's also a small OLED display for referencing parameter values.

Keypad Pro is MIDI-compatible with all major DAWs, but offers full, plug-and-play integration with Bitwig Studio, so Bitwig users can access convenient, hands-on DAW control right out of the box. The controller can be powered via USB or AA batteries and can be hooked up to your computer via USB or wirelessly through Bluetooth MIDI. On the unit's side you'll also find a TRS MIDI output and sustain pedal jack.

The controller ships with a bundle of free software that includes Bitwig Studio 8-track, a limited version of Bitwig's flagship DAW, and Lifeline Expanse Lite, a multi-effect from Excite Audio. You'll also snag a two-month subscription to Loopcloud Studio and a three-month license for Serato Studio.

All in all, Keypad Pro looks like a solid choice for those building a portable set-up: if you're a Bitwig user on the hunt for a versatile controller for mobile music-making, this could be the device for you.

Keypad Pro is priced at €249/$249/£219. Find out more on Reloop's website.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors