NAMM 2025: “Good things come in small packages”: Orange Amps launches Baby series, three solid-state micro amp heads that weigh just 3kg but pack a 100-watt Class A/B punch

NAMM 2025: Orange Amps has unveiled the Baby series, a trio of 100-watt solid-state “micro-amp” heads for electric guitar that each weigh just 3kg and offer players two channels and a host of gig-friendly features.

The range comprises the Tour Baby 100, the Dual Baby 100 and the Gain Baby 100. They each do something quite different, offering their own spin on classic Orange Amp tone. But there are some similarities.

Unlike many solid-state guitar amps, which are typically offering Class D power, these have Class A/B power amps, which in ordinary money means your watts are louder. Just think of how a 20-watt Class D amp sounds cranked in comparison with a tube amp; there’s no comparison... Run a Baby 100 amp next to a 100-watt Class D solid-state amp and it will similarly blow it out of the water. There’s ample power for the live show here.

All three ship in a gig bag. They are rack-mountable. They have footswitchable channels (footswitch sold separately). There is a balanced XLR output around the back of the unit with ground lift and a pair of speaker outputs.

And they all come with buffered effects loops, which you might expect from a series that has clearly evolved out of the no-nonsense Orange Pedal Baby 100 which was designed to be a portable, giggable platform for pedalboards and amp modellers.

The Pedal Baby 100 impressed MusicRadar with its superlative power stage. These two-channel designs expand upon the idea.

The Dual Baby 100’s Channels A and B both share the similar control setups, with Gain, Volume, Presence, Bass, Middle and Treble controls. Channel A has a Tubby switch that activates a bit more oomph to “edge-of-breakup. On Channel B, this is a Tight switch, a bright boost that will give solos more cut, even at lower gain levels.

The Tour Baby has “study-grade” VCA compressor on its clean channel, with controls for Volume, Bass and Treble. Its dirty channel is voiced to give you a similar feel and edge-of-break-up drive as you might find on one of Orange’s tube amps.

That has a footswitchable boost. Here we have also got a footswitchable boost with level control, a three-band EQ, plus Presence, Gain and Volume controls.

This being a family affair, some of the features carry over. On the Gain Baby 100, the clean channel from the Tour Baby 100 is paired with a high-gain channel with a Tight switch.

The Baby 100 series amps are all available to pre-order now, priced £459/$599 street. Head over to Orange Amps for more details. Or, if you are at NAMM 2025, pop over and see them in person. You’ll find Orange Amps in Hall D, over at booth 5344.