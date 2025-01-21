NAMM 2025: Come for the organs, stay for the pianos and synths - Viscount unveils its Legend One stage keyboard

NAMM 2025: It might be an ‘organ first’ instrument - the front and centre positioning of the drawbars tells you that - but with piano, synth, string, brass, guitar and percussion sounds built in as well, Viscount’s Legend One definitely deserves to be thought of as an all-in-one stage keyboard.

You get four sound sections to work with: the organ and pedal sounds are generated using a combination of Viscount’s Tonewheel Modelling Technology (TMT) and High Definition Sampling (HDS), and a further two sections, which deal with all the other sounds, use the HDS engine. As you’d expect, these sections can be layered up or split across the keyboard.

In addition, there are Multi Effects, Reverb and Master EQ engines, and the organ section also sports dedicated Vibrato/Chorus and Rotary Speaker effects. There’s an input for a real rotary speaker, too.

The Legend One comes in two sizes: one with 61 notes and the other with 73. The waterfall keyboard on both models offers another indication that organ players are the main target market here, though the larger ‘board does differ slightly in that the keys are semi-weighted.

It looks like the 61-note version should cost around £1,400 and the 73-note version will go for around £1,529, though these prices are still to be confirmed. Same goes for a release date.

Find out more on the Viscount website.