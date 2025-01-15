NAMM 2025: Musik Hack to showcase its sound-enhancing plugin Fuel at this year's show

NAMM 2025: Musik Hack, the developers of one of our favourite plugins in recent years - the mastering-made-easy mega-suite, Master Plan - have recently released their second software tool: the low-end accentuating Fuel, which they'll be showcasing at this year's NAMM show.



Available now for immediate download via the company's website (at the special introductory price of $59, at time of writing) this 'ultimate sound enhancing' plugin will be a major focus for the two-man team at their NAMM booth (#15900) this year.

Fuel is described as a way of balancing low-end power, dynamic range and effective limiting, simplifying processes that typically require the stacking of three or four additional plugins.

Harnessing Musik Hack's proprietary maximiser algorithm, the plugin is ultra-low latency, which means its applicable in a live setting. The central one-knob compressor makes scaling compression types per-track relatively simple.

Some snarling saturation comes via the two 'Bass' and 'Thick' knobs, aimed at rectifying and adjusting issues with low-end and mid-range sounds respectively.



The company bullet point the plugin's attributes and formats as follows:

- Fine-tuned maximization & saturation toolkit

- Combine the best of your favorite plugins in one simple tool: no stacking required

- Works on any track: vocals, drums, bass, synths, mix bus, and more

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- Classic trap-inspired soft-clipping & analog crunch

- High octane saturation & bass enhancement

- The same unbeatable maximizer as Master Plan

- AAX/AU/VST3 MacOS 10.15+, Windows 10+

(Image credit: Musik Hack)

Musik Hack, founded by Grammy-nominated producer Stan Greene and plugin developer Sam Fischmann, spoke to us last year and shared the company's ethos when it comes to simplifying plugin design:



“Different camps behave in different ways. I think some people see a complicated plugin and say ‘yeah, forget this’ - they think the ‘quality’ aspect of music is not for them and they need to focus on something else," Fischmann told us. "Others might lose the spirit of what they’re doing, and decide that getting technical is what’s important. This is sad to me because the most universally great thing about music is that we use it to move other people."

Fuel can be purchased now at the introductory price of $59 (standard price is $79) while a rent-to-own model at $5 (typically $6.60) a month is also available.