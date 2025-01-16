NAMM 2025: Audient unveils iD48, a flagship 8-channel 24x32 audio interface that makes integrating outboard gear quick and easy

NAMM 2025: Audient has announced the release of iD48, a flagship 8-channel USB-C audio interface the well-regarded British brand is calling the "ultimate Audient interface". Designed for producers, engineers and musicians alike, iD48 is said to be versatile enough for both home studios and professional set-ups.

Audient says iD48 builds on the core features that distinguish the iD range - "astonishing" audio performance and an intuitive user experience - while delivering enough I/O to "handle any session". iD48 is an 8-channel interface with the option to utilize a total of 24 ins and 32 outs digitally via ADAT or S/PDIF.

The 24-bit/96kHz rackmount interface is equipped with eight of the same low-noise, low-distortion Audient Console Mic preamps found across the iD range, featuring the very same circuitry as Audient's high-end ASP8024-HE recording console and delivering 68dB gain. 32-bit ESS DAC converters offer an ample 126.5dB of dynamic range for impressive detail and clarity, while two discrete JFET instrument inputs will make guitarists' lives easier.

(Image credit: Audient)

Newly introduced with the iD48, Audient's Switchable Analogue Insert technology is another convenient addition. This allows you to route audio from either the mic preamps or DAW outputs to outboard gear via the iD48's eight balanced inserts - accessible via a Dsub connection - letting you track and mix using external hardware without physically re-patching cables.

In addition to its capabilities as an interface, the iD48 doubles as a monitor controller thanks to main and alt speaker outputs, dual headphone outputs with independent volume control, and dedicated talkback functionality. The iD Mixer software allows users to configure low-latency monitoring setups, create stereo cue mixes, and save custom layout presets.

Available from 3 March 2025, Audient iD48 is priced at $999/€899/£799.

Find out more on Audient's website.