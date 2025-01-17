NAMM 2025: Nord’s Piano 6 promises “greater flexibility for performance and sound creation”

NAMM 2025: Following the recent announcement of its latest Organ, Nord has now unveiled a new iteration of its flagship Nord Piano range, promising “greater flexibility for performance and sound creation”.

Highlights of the Nord Piano 6 include its advanced layering capabilities. These allow the user to combine two independent piano layers and sample-based synth layers. Each layer has its own LED-equipped fader on the instrument's redesigned interface, making it easy to balance and adjust the various timbral parts. The piano and synth engines can also be split across the instrument’s keyboard.

That new interface also offers extra hands-on control over things like modulation, EQ and the Piano’s delay and reverb effects. On the effect front, Piano 6 adds new spring reverb and spin effect types, along with new delay modes and amp tone options. The Piano 6 can apply effects individually to each layer, other than the reverb, which sits on a global send.

(Image credit: Nord)

As with previous models, all sounds are built around meticulously sampled instruments. For the piano section, that includes a large selection of grand, upright and electric pianos, drawn from Nord’s Piano Library. These can make use of dynamic compression, unison and Soft, Mid, Bright and Dyno filter modes.

The synth section ranges from classic analogue synths through to sampled guitars and orchestral instruments, offering a wide variety of timbral flavours. These make use of round-robin sampling for increased realism, and can be shaped using unison, vibrato and amp envelope controls.

The Nord Piano 6 comes in 73 and 88-note models, both of which feature a Triple Sensor keybed with grand weighted action. The Nord Piano 6 73 is priced at £2,999 and the 88 is priced at £3,299. No word on release dates as yet. Visit Nord for more .