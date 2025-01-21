NAMM 2025: “Combines an outstanding selection of chorus tones, all in a budget-friendly and space-saving enclosure”: Nobels CHO-mini is a stereo mini pedal with three different chorus modes

NAMM 2025: Nobels has unveiled the CHO-mini, a chorus pedal in a super-compact format that offers players three different modes and mono and stereo functionality.

Like the DEL-mini delay, launched in November last year, this guitar mini pedal makes the most of its modest footprint. Nobels says it “combines an outstanding selection of chorus tones, all in a budget-friendly and space-saving enclosure” and it looks like it makes good on those claims.

The CHO-mini is is more than just a chorus. In addition to a pair of chorus modes, there is a flanger mode, too – albeit “not a flanger tone in the traditional sense”.

At £85/$99, it looks like it could be a hard-working addition to the pedalboard – and for light users of modulation this could handle all you need, with old-school analogue chorus sounds, “vibrato-like” textures and more.

There are three dials on the enclosure plus a three-way switch for selecting your chorus modes. Rate controls the speed of the LFO. Width controls the depth and size of the effect while your Mix knob controls the wet/dry blend.

Chorus 1 is a bucket-brigade style chorus for nailing those ‘70s and ‘80s sounds. Chorus 2 offers a “different flavour” of stereo chorus and is capable of faster LFO speeds, presenting you with some vibrato warble at extreme settings (go 100 per cent wet on the Mix dial for some of that action).

Finally, the Flanging mode applies a comb-filter to the signal – “like feedback on a delay,” says Nobels – that offers all that swoosh and resonance without going full-on bonkers as some flangers do.

The jacks are mounted on the top of the enclosure, where you will also find a mono/stereo switch, and a switch for alternating between buffered and true bypass.

This is a well-designed enclosure. Again, like the DEL-Mini delay pedal, there are glow-in-the-dark pointers on those knobs, making low-light adjustments easy, and there is a hidden trick up its sleeve. Hold the footswitch down for two seconds and you can access a tap tempo function.

And this little pedal is also equipped with four integrated Mounty-P mounting plates, perhaps bringing your dream of a Velcro-free pedalboard one step closer to reality.

The CHO-mini is available now, priced £85/$99. For more details, head over to Nobels.