NAMM 2025: Have all your keyboards always connected with Heritage Audio's Synth Buddy, a 10 to 1 reversible and fully passive stereo switch

NAMM 2025: Sometimes it's the little things that mean a the most, and while a “10 to 1 reversible and fully passive stereo switch” might not sound like the most jaw-dropping addition to your studio, we defy anyone not to think of a multitude of uses for such a studio gadget.

We’ve all been there. Lots of gear (in a pile that’s only getting bigger) and not enough inputs into your desk or DAW to support them. Result? Your hard-won, much-prized collection of noisemakers sit on shelves like trophies or gather dust, dumped in the corner.

Somewhere in that pile there’s the magic ingredient that could uncork your creative block or lift your mix to greatness... but because it requires rummaging around and faffing about repatching cables in order to even hear it, you tell yourself that it’s not worth the hassle and instead lean on that same soft synth preset for the 500th time…

Now imagine being able to have up to physical 20 mono sources (or 10 stereo ones) permanently connected to your setup, and all dwelling upon a single pair of your inputs.

No more puzzling, patching and piddling about. Just dial in your chosen input and have it right there where you need it.

That’s the dream made real by Heritage Audio’s Synth Buddy, a compact, desktop-friendly, reversible and fully passive stereo switch.

It’s basically a mixer… That doesn’t mix. Crazy… But so, so useful.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Heritage Audio - SYNTH BUDDY 10x1 Stereo Passive Selector - YouTube Watch On

And it’s reversible, meaning that all those new inputs could just as easily become outputs.

How about sending a track out to multiple effects units to try out? Or a guitar or bass to different amps or cabs? Or sending your mix to multiple speakers to audition? Stop and think for a moment and its potential uses become many and varied.

The ins and outs of it

The Synth Buddy has 20 mono TS jack inputs, wired to act as stereo pairs, and one stereo/two mono TS jacks. Its all-passive design ensures crystal-clear line-level signals with no added colouration and it doesn’t even need a power source.

(Image credit: Heritage Audio)

Heritage audio promises that it’s “built like a tank”, and it’s small enough to fit on any crowded desktop, measuring 190mm x 105mm x 80mm, while weighing a pleasingly robust 988g.

Heritage Audio - Introducing...The SYNTH BUDDY - YouTube Watch On

Our only quibble with the Synth Buddy would be with Heritage Audio’s claim that this is a ‘world first’ - see also Franklin Audio’s SS-6 MKII Switchable Input Stereo DI, a unit that does a similar thing and already has its fans. But certainly, with this many inputs and options and Heritage Audio’s reputation for audio quality, we’re inclined to let that slide.

Synth Buddy is available now for $199/€199. Find out more on the Heritage Audio website.