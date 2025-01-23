NAMM 2025: "The Alan Parsons Plugin Project" - PSP Audioware helps the legendary engineer to recreate the famous Wobbler effect that he used on Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon

NAMM 2025: PSP Wobbler is a modulation effect plugin created by the famous brains at PSP Audioware (creator of VintageWarmer, Impressor, Saturator and many more) in collaboration with legendary recording engineer, producer, and musician Alan Parsons.

Parsons himself, of course, scarcely needs an introduction. After engineering for The Beatles on their Abbey Road and Let It By albums, he carved his own particular niche in history as the engineer for Pink Floyd’s hugely influential and multi-million selling Dark Side of the Moon in 1973.

As part of The Alan Parsons Project he subsequently had hits of his own, being nominated for 13 Grammy Awards. Parsons currently owns and continues to works from his own ParSonics Studio, his state-of-the-art recording facility at his home in Santa Barbara.

Creative Applications of PSP Wobbler with Grammy-Nominated David Das 🎵 - YouTube Watch On

The new plugin collaboration aims to faithfully recreate the sound of what became known as Parsons' secret weapon, the Frequency Translator device, a handmade experimental unit built for Parsons by Keith Adkins, the technical engineer at Abbey Road.

The effect was used extensively on Parsons' contributions to Dark Side of the Moon, most specifically the track Time, where it produces a steady phase and time shifting effect that imbues movement without adversely affecting pitch - you can hear it on the track’s backing vocals in particular.

Pink Floyd – Time (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

It’s a sound that’s difficult to describe, but once you’ve heard its legendary thickening and widening properties then you’ll want to add to your arsenal.

Now, via painstaking work by Parsons and the PSP team, that’s possible for the very first time.

PSP Wobbler uses frequency shifting to create non-harmonic phase differences that give a sound a ‘wobble’ that’s part phasing, part flanging, with a touch of Leslie rotating speaker mixed in. “It’s a much more controllable and deeper effect than any phaser I’ve ever heard,” says Parsons.

And building on the original Frequency Translator’s controls, PSP Wobbler adds controllable Drive and Age to add warm and vintage charm, Drift and Spread to add an additional, unpredictable ‘live’ quality to the sound, plus the ability to adjust the Rate infinitely or in perfect note values to accurately sync the ‘wobble’ to the tempo of your track.

Watch Parsons put it through its paces below.

PSP Wobbler - The Alan Parsons Plug-in Project presented by Alan Parsons himself - YouTube Watch On

A pair of EQ filters control the effect’s frequency range, enabling you to shape the sound to fit your mix and explore modulation effects that PSP promises will be as groundbreaking as the original hardware was.

And in a special offer, PSP Wobbler will be available at the introductory price of $50 until 13 February, becoming $99 from 14 February.

Find out more and download a demo on the PSP Audioware website.