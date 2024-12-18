We Are Rewind “brings back the funk” with Chromeo-flavoured personal cassette player
Shiny portable audio device ships with a limited edition version of the band’s Adult Contemporary album
Given their predilection for creating ‘80s-inspired funk, Chromeo seem like the ideal candidates for a signature personal cassette player. And now the tech revivalists at We Are Rewind have gone and made it for them.
Housed in polished chrome - obviously - this has been created for fans who want to “channel the flashy swagger of the band’s brand”. It ships with a limited-edition cassette version of Adult Contemporary, the band’s latest album, which includes two exclusive bonus tracks.
“Chromeo has such a distinct sound and style, so the pressure was on to design a cassette player that captured that,” says Romain Boudruche, CEO of We Are Rewind. “The shiny chrome cassette player is a truly unique music player that’s bound to turn heads and bring back the funk.”
We Are Rewind’s cassette players offer fast forward/rewind buttons, a headphone output, a volume control and an audio input so that you create your own mixtape. Modern features include a rechargeable lithium battery that offers up to 12 hours of playback - so you won’t need a constant supply of fresh AAs - and Bluetooth support so that you can listen on wireless headphones and speakers.
The We Are Rewind x Chromeo cassette player will be available for buy from the first week of January 2025.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
“I never thought it would be a hit. It was too long for radio. So we lied about it. And it worked!”: How an ’80s classic got to No 1 - with a little bit of cheating…
“I haven't heard anything that makes me go, why didn't I do that? I haven't heard that in a long time, which makes my job easy”: As he and Snoop Dogg release their new album, Missionary, Dr Dre says that the current hip-hop scene doesn’t inspire him