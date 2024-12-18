We Are Rewind “brings back the funk” with Chromeo-flavoured personal cassette player

Given their predilection for creating ‘80s-inspired funk, Chromeo seem like the ideal candidates for a signature personal cassette player. And now the tech revivalists at We Are Rewind have gone and made it for them.

Housed in polished chrome - obviously - this has been created for fans who want to “channel the flashy swagger of the band’s brand”. It ships with a limited-edition cassette version of Adult Contemporary, the band’s latest album, which includes two exclusive bonus tracks.

“Chromeo has such a distinct sound and style, so the pressure was on to design a cassette player that captured that,” says Romain Boudruche, CEO of We Are Rewind. “The shiny chrome cassette player is a truly unique music player that’s bound to turn heads and bring back the funk.”

We Are Rewind’s cassette players offer fast forward/rewind buttons, a headphone output, a volume control and an audio input so that you create your own mixtape. Modern features include a rechargeable lithium battery that offers up to 12 hours of playback - so you won’t need a constant supply of fresh AAs - and Bluetooth support so that you can listen on wireless headphones and speakers.

The We Are Rewind x Chromeo cassette player will be available for buy from the first week of January 2025.

(Image credit: We Are Rewind)