NAMM 2025: Stylophone’s CPM DP-8 is a ‘beauty and the beast’ filter that can purr or squeal, but that’s only half the sound design story

NAMM 2025: Following the news that the DS-2 synth is now available, Stylophone has confirmed a second product for its ‘Compact Portable Modular’ (CPM) range in the form of the DP-8 filter unit.

Coming in the same brutish-looking form factor as the DS-2, this includes both an emulation of the smooth 2045 low-pass filter and Stylophone’s dirtier Gen R-8 filter, creating a device that the company says has ‘beauty and the beast’ vibes.

While the 2045 filter has just a single low-pass mode, the R-8 can be run in low-pass, band-pass, high-pass and notch configurations. When the two filters are combined you get three additional modes: Bandpass+, Band Reject+ and Notch+.

You can access any of these modes in each of the two channels, and these are controlled by a pair of ADSR envelopes. Trigger options include gate a signal, an audio signal threshold and a manual trigger button, while there’s also an auto-repeat mode that works like an LFO.

Introducing the Stylophone CPM DF-8, a powerful addition to the Compact Portable Modular (CPM) range - YouTube Watch On

The DP-8 isn’t just a dual filter unit, though. Additional features include two white noise sources, a Sample & Hold modulation source with adjustable slew, and a PT2399 delay with modulation. This gives it some serious sound design potential, whether you want to add subtle atmosphere or dial in the craziness.

As you’d expect, the DP-8 is designed to work well alongside the DS-2 - in fact, you can physically lock the two together using the built-in side ribs. You can also use it as part of a Eurorack system, or anywhere else you fancy. Power can come from batteries, an external PSU or a Eurorack power bus, and there’s a built-in 2W speaker so you’ll never be caught short of an ‘out loud’ listening option. Stereo outputs are here too, of course.

While the DP-8 will be showcased at NAMM, it won’t actually be available until later this year. Pricing is still to be confirmed.

Find out more and join the waiting list on the Stylophone website.