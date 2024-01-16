NAMM 2024: It’s a Stylophone, but not as we know it - CPM DS-2 is a compact, portable analogue drone synth

NAMM 2024: Who said a Stylophone has to have a stylus? Following the launch of its affordable theremin, parent company Dubreq has unveiled the CPM DS-2, a portable modular analogue drone synth that eschews toy-like simplicity and offers something far more serious instead.

Highlights include two analogue oscillators, two analogue sub-oscillators and two analogue 3320 filters. There’s a meaty LFO section with 14 waveforms, two wave selectors, seven routing switches and five depth attenuverters, while the CPM DS-2 sports a total of 12 modular patch points.

Effects include eight vintage reverb algorithms and a vintage delay with modulation, and the effects mixer has an aux input for external sounds.

All of which adds up to a synth that’s said to be suitable for rhythmic movement, endless soundscapes and cosmic exploration.

In keeping with Stylophone tradition, you get a built-in speaker, and there are also two stereo outputs. There’s a battery power option, and Eurorack compatibility means that, as well as being used standalone, the CPM DS-2 can also be integrated into a larger modular system.

Intrigued? You can sign up for pre-order alerts on the Stylophone website, and the price of the CPM DS-2 has been set at $259/£209/€239.