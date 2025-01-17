NAMM 2025: Offering both digital and analogue control, Flock Audio’s Switch takes takes audio routing to the next level

NAMM 2025: It’s turning into quite the month for problem-solving switch box do-dads for music makers with more gear than inputs.

After the arrival of Heritage Audio’s Synth Buddy and hot on the heels of Franklin Audio’s SS-6 MKII Switchable Input Stereo DI, Flock Audio has just announced Switch, an analogue instrument routing controller that does a similar job but with a whole lot more pizazz.

The Switch goes one better than its more functional, physical rivals by offering both digital and mechanical control of its inputs and what exactly arrives at its outputs.

At its heart it’s, once again, a transparent audio switch box, this time enabling you to connect up to eight mono or stereo inputs to the box and have your choice of ins appearing at its outputs. It’s therefore ideal for those wanting to quickly swap in and out gear, or have eight pieces of hardware permanently connected to just a pair of inputs.

Now you can toggle between up eight mono/stereo ins with 100% transparent analogue routing and no AD/DA conversion or latency, all with a single, simple-to-use interface.

(Image credit: Flock Audio)

As is becoming de rigueur in this particular field, the device is equipped with a large rotary knob to make simple, physical selection of your desired input a breeze. Switch goes one further, however, in that this knob comes armed with an LCD display which is completely customisable by the user, allowing them to give each input a device name and/or other information as to what is plugged in where.

Also, it’s possible to control the switching within your DAW, so you can program the swapping in and out of instruments and let Switch take the strain during playback.

“Switch is a new product category for us designed to directly address the needs of artists and engineers who use synths and other analog instrument inputs in their work and want a physical interface with PATCH-style control and flexibility,” says Flock Audio Founder and CEO Darren Nakonechny.

“Switch offers seamless operation and enhanced creative flexibility in both live and recording environments, and the large LCD display rotary knob makes it incredibly easy and frankly, fun to use.”

Switch's spec list is as follows:

8 TRS/TS Inputs (Mono/Stereo / 2 XLR Outputs)

Analog Audio & AES/EBU signal level compatibility

A large LCD with user customisation for images, colours and text

'Under Glow Knob Ambient User Customization Color'

Switch app routing software for OSX and Windows

Bypass, mute and mute all channels

Noise supression while switching

No AD/DA conversion, no Latency, 100% sonically transparent analog routing

USB-C Power & Software Control

Dimension: 2” x 9” x 6”

Weight: 24 lbs

Switch is one of Flock’s new PATCH series of digitally-controlled, all-analogue routing solutions and will be revealed in full at the upcoming NAMM 2025 show.