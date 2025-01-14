NAMM 2025: “A solid body electric guitar built around one idea: Playfulness”: Verso unveils Sine, a totally unique electric guitar with three-dimensional pickup movement for “a new layer of expressiveness”

NAMM 2025: So maybe you’ve got a Stratocaster, tried the Telecaster, played every electric guitar under the sun and it is time for something new – what about a guitar with a “Sine pad,” a moving pickup system that lets you control volume mechanically for on-the-fly tremolo effects and swells?

Verso’s latest oddball/genius design is the Verso Sine, a truly out-there guitar with a sort of Fisher Price inspired aesthetic but a seriously inventive approach to electric six-string design.

As Verso says, it’s not that different from your Strat; you still plug the 1/4” guitar cable in. You send the signal to the amp.

But there are all kinds of things going with this whackadoodle high-end build that make it one for the adventurous player.

That said, there are some familiar design touchstones. The Sine has a solid ash body, finished with a linseed oil paint. It has a glued-in neck that can be ash, maple, cherry, oak or walnut – you decide. Only wood species native to Germany are.

(Image credit: Verso Instruments)

The neck has a C profile. You can have a 16” fretboard radius or a 9.5” to 16” compound radius. The scale length is 25.6” and you can have this as a regular six-string or for adventures in the extended-range you can order it up as a 7-string guitar.

Again, it looks Fisher Price but it is no toy; the Sine is a high-end electric guitar. There are 22 Jescar frets, Schaller locking M6 tuners, a solid brass bridge that’s height adjustable.

Sine - Shaping Sound Through Motion | Guitar with Physical Volume, Expression & CV - YouTube Watch On

It is the Sine pad and moveable electric guitar pickups that makes this such a radical proposition. Well, it’s like a powdered-steel pickguard that wrap around the body and sits proud of it. It is spring loaded.

Push down on the Sine pad and the string to pickup height changes, and you can control the volume mechanically. Think of this as a true tremolo system.

The pickups are stuck to the Sine pad by magnet, so you can move them around. Move them closer to the bridge for more treble response, or closer to the neck for more bass. Or you can split them for a full stereo output from the guitar. Just play around with them until you find a tone you like.

(Image credit: Verso Instruments)

You can also get the Verso Sine with Lehle expression functionality, allowing you to hook up and control two pedals or synths via the Sine pad. Check out the demo video for how this looks and sounds in practice. There is also a USB MIDI control allowing you to control parameters on your DAW. Or control your analogue synthesizer via CV.

Finally, you can switch your amp and pedals using an internal relay. That’s a lot of functionality from one guitar. And it sounds pretty sweet.

Priced from €3,040, it is available now. Once you have configured your build, a €/$500 deposit secures your spot in the build queue and Verso will make it to order.

For more details, head over to Verso.