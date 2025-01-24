NAMM 2025: "In a few years there will be no piano that doesn't have a camera": Can ROLI’s AI-powered, hand-tracking Piano rewrite learning to play?

"In a few years there will be no piano that doesn't have a camera": Has Roli reinvented the piano? - YouTube Watch On

NAMM 2025: We’re at 2025’s NAMM show – the biggest music show in the world – to find out what’s new and bring you exclusive hands-on videos of everything that you could or should be playing through 2025 and beyond.

And appearing at the show is ROLI, with new gear aiming to make learning to play faster and more fun than ever before.

The ROLI Piano system comprises a new keyboard and its new Airwave hand-tracking hardware alongside new AI-assisted tuition software.

New for NAMM 2025 is the Piano keyboard. A 49-note, more conventional take on the mini-keyed Piano M modules that could be snapped together two-octaves-at-a-time to make bigger keyboards.

This latest hardware – which works with ROLI's existing software – is the latest episode in its ongoing quest to ‘free the music’. The company's claim is that if you can imagine it you can play it, and the ROLI Piano system has been designed to support anyone from early beginner to advanced learner.

ROLI: Free The Music - YouTube Watch On

Essentially, Piano is a step on from the Lumi keyboard, with illuminated keys ROLI describes (in the video above) as being “larger, brighter and funner” than those on Lumi.

Lumi itself was a pivot from ROLI’s first foray into keyboard control, the Seaboard, which, while it found its fans thank to its performance-oriented per-key pitch bend and polyphonic aftertouch, always felt like you were mashing down on a packet of Herta frankfurters…

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Piano, however, is altogether different. We find out what makes it tick from ROLI’s head of product Tom Ford in our video above.