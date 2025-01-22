NAMM 2025: “With hardware this tough, you have a companion for life”: Bitwig enters the hardware world with the Bitwig Connect 4/12

NAMM 2025: Speculated on for some time, and finally confirmed to us a few days ago, German DAW-maker Bitwig has today revealed its very first hardware product - Bitwig Connect 4/12. Ostensibly a 4-in and 12-out CV and MIDI-enabled audio interface, Bitwig states that its debut hardware product is 'far more than just an audio interface'…

The interface has been purpose-built to widen the already colossal scope of Bitwig's central offering - the increasingly popular DAW, Bitwig Studio. To that end, the interface sports a 'Bitwig' mode that encompasses unique DAW control functionality.



As Bitwig states: "As a bridge between software and external gear, Bitwig Connect is the perfect device to mark our debut into hardware."

(Image credit: Bitwig)

Bitwig Connect 4/12 features six 'mode' buttons which can change the functionality of the central 360 degree and touch-sensitive dial. This dial can control software or adjust the interface's own parameters, such as input gain, volume and manage inputted headphones and monitors.

Bitwig being Bitwig, this dial can also be set-up to control any Bitwig Studio parameter with immaculate resolution.



Visual feedback is provided by the front panel, which gives users high quality input and output meters, sitting next to a ring of 32 RGB LEDs which surround that central dial.

(Image credit: bitwig)

Let's look a little bit more at that Bitwig Studio integration. The company state that Connect 4/12 will enable users to take control of processes like automation, fine-tuning settings and timeline navigation with that one main dial, which has been designed to be 'intuitive and precise.'



To activate it, Bitwig tell us that Studio users can simply hover their cursor over any control/parameter and double-tap. This will latch the Bitwig Connect dial. The dial's surrounding lights will change to match the colour of the parameter you've chosen to lock into.



Beyond the Bitwig Studio integration, the other major talking point is its CV-enabled hardware friendliness. Considering Bitwig Studio's modular-centric philosophy, the ability to connect physical instruments, gear and modular synths makes a lot of sense. It's a clear, open handed invitation for those hardware tinkerers who might not be familiar with Bitwig's software to delve into the company's ever-expanding eco-system.

The Connect will have two DC-coupled inputs and four outputs which are accessible via 3.5mm minijacks on its front panel. This smooth integration will let users program and direct their instruments from Bitwig Studio, or let external sequencers, instruments and synths input data into Bitwig Studio. Fluid dialogue between hardware and software is guaranteed.

As this is Bitwig's first hardware release, the build quality is suitably high-quality, with the Connect's sturdy steel exterior housing balanced connections, a premium mic preamp and reliable instrument/line inputs which channel themselves through AKM converters which can export up to 192kHz, 24 bit-res audio.

Also, the unit is entirely USB powered (via its USB-2/USB-C connector), meaning the interface will be useful for those who need to keep their gear close when on the move.

We're really looking forward to getting our hands on this first venture into the hardware world from Bitwig.

The company hinted towards wider product ranges in a roundtable we conducted last year, and with the reveal of Connect it certainly feels like we can expect even more tactile wares to start coming out of its Berlin HQ soon. In the meantime. we'll leave you with Bitwig's own blurb, which stated "With hardware this tough, you have a companion for life."

The Bitwig Connect 4/12 will be available in spring 2025, and will cost $549/€499. Pre-ordering will be available soon through Bitwig's website and selected retailers worldwide. For more info, head over to Bitwig's website.