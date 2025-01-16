NAMM 2025: “Morph across the spacetime spectrum”: Pigtronix unveils the Cosmosis I, shrinking its smash-hit ambient reverb into a compact single-footswitch pedal

NAMM 2025: New York guitar effects specialist Pigtronix has launched the Cosmosis I, a more compact version of its top-selling super-ambient ethereal phenomenon and reverb pedal.

Yes, Cosmosis is smaller. It’s streamlined. It now only has one footswitch, not two, and has top-mounted jacks and will take up less space on your pedalboard. But the electric guitar tones you can engineer from it are every bit as interstellar, with three unique ambient reverb algorithms – and the capability to Morph them, adding another layer of psychedelia to your sound.

The effect of this Morph feature can be really dramatic, adjusting the different reverb parameters simultaneously. It is a neat performance-friendly feature that helped make the original Cosmosis such a runaway success.

There is no doubt, the Cosmosis is/was a hit. But those with crowded ‘boards would do well to check out this new edition.

Not only does it present us with Theatre, Temple and Cosmos reverb types, all in mono or stereo, but it gives players a heap of options when it comes to dialling in your preferred settings – furthermore, there are four pre-loaded preset slots that you can save your custom sounds to.

(Image credit: Pigtronix)

Theatre is a “variable room” setting that takes you from “cozy to highly reflective using multiple parallel short reverberators”. Temple is a large indoor space, with its reflections in series and parallel. Cosmos… Well, that is quote/unquote “an enormous spectrum of heavenly reverb derived from the harmonic content it’s fed”.

And yet it is ostensibly a simple design. You’ve got three dials here. That’s plenty. There’s Tone, which is neutral at noon, applies a high-pass filter as you turn it clockwise and a low-pass filter when turned counterclockwise. There is Size, which dials in how big you want the reverb to be.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Pigtronix)

Then you have Blend, the crucial wet/dry that lets you control how much of your original signal is in the mix.

Now, this is where the Morph feature comes in. Step on the footswitch and hold it and the parameters controlled by all three knobs oscillate, creating this weird de facto modulation effect – and you can control the rate of this oscillation.

Pigtronix Cosmosis 1 | Stereo Ambient Reverb with Morphing | Official Demo - YouTube Watch On

The Space button toggles through the three reverb modes. The Preset button toggles through the presets. To save your own custom preset, simply press it down and hold it. To run the unit in stereo attach a 1/4” TRS cable to its output.

Cosmosis I runs on 9V DC from a pedalboard power supply and draws 1oomA. Priced $149, it is available now. See Pigtronix for more details.