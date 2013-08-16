Drum kits of the pros: stars' live and studio drum setups in pictures
Drum kits of the pros
UPDATED: We've added a host of new drum kits to the gallery, including the drum setups behind the mammoth pop tours of Girls Aloud, Bruno Mars and George Michael, the cymbal-free setup of Mercury Prize winners Alt-J and latest setup of Transplants/Blink 182 man Travis Barker. Find them on the next few slides and scroll through the gallery to see the whole selection.
Every month Rhythm magazine scales the four corners of the Earth to interview the best pro drummers out there and (more importantly for the purposes of this gallery) to take a closer - often exclusive - look at their drum setups. This gallery celebrates the best from Rhythm, and some of MusicRadar's own…
Scroll through to see kits belonging to some of the biggest names in the business from Travis Barker (twice!) and Joey Jordison to Steve Gadd and Thomas Lang. You can click through to read gear-centric extracts from Rhythm's interviews from the stars themselves and, in many cases, from their all-knowing drum techs.
First up: Karl Brazil's Girls Aloud drum setup in pictures
Karl Brazil's Girls Aloud drum setup in pictures
Drums
Gretsch USA Maple: 12", 16", 18", 20", 24"; 14"x5" Pearl Brass Sensitone snare; 14"x5" Gretsch Hammered Brass snare
Cymbals
Sabian: 18" Artisan crash; 15" Artisan hi-hats; 12" Evolution splash; 19" Artisan crash; 12" Evolution splash; 21" Legacy ride; 18” 3-Point Crash; 18” APX FX Crash; 22” Legacy Rivet ride
Plus...
Roland SPD-SX; Roland PD-8 x2; Porter and Davies BC2; Vic Firth 55A’s; Heads: Remo - Emperor X snare heads; coated Emperors on toms; coated Powerstroke 3 on kicks; Protection Racket Cases and drum mat
More: Karl Brazil's Girls Aloud drum setup in pictures
Travis Barker's Transplants drum setup in pictures
Drums
OCDP Three-band acrylic in black/white/black: 22"x22" bass drum with double wide front hoop (built-in woodblock on batter side hoop), 12"x6" tom, 16"x14" floor tom; 14"x61⁄2" bell brass snare; 10"x7" side snare
Cymbals
Zildjian: 15" A Custom Mastersound hi-hats; 14" A Custom (with 10" Trashformer stacked on); 19" A Custom Projection; 16" A Custom; 20" A Custom; 23" A Sweet ride; 18" Oriental china
Plus...
DW hardware: 9000 cymbal stands, 5500 hi-hat, 5000 turbo bass drum pedal; Heads - Remo: coated Emperor top and coated Ambassador bottom on toms;. Coated P3 batter and ebony P3 front with 6" Holz ring in centre of bass drum; coated Emperor-X top and Ambassador snare bottom on main snare; coated Emperor top and Ambassador bottom on side snare; Yamaha DTX; Audix mics; LP percussion; Travis Barker model cowbell, Zildjian Travis Barker sticks; Zildjian Travis Barker stick and cymbal bags; Zildjian Travis Barker practice pad; Metrophones headphones; JH Audio in-ears
More: Travis Barker's Transplants drum setup in pictures
Ilan Rubin's Paramore drum setup in pictures
Drums
Q Drum Co., copper shells with maple reinforcement hoops: 13x9-inch (or 14x10-inch) rack tom, 16x16-inch and 18x16-inch floor toms, 24x16-inch bass drum (usually 26x16-inch), 14x6 1⁄2-inch brass snare
Cymbals
Zildjian - 24-inch K Light ride, 15-inch K Light hi-hats, 20 or 21-inch K crash ride or 20 or 21-inch K Custom crash ride
Plus...
Remo - CS Dots on top, Clear Ambassadors on the bottom, X14 on the snare, Hazy Ambassador on bottom snare, Clear Powerstroke 3 on the bass drum
More: Ilan Rubin's Paramore drum setup in pictures
Thom Green's Alt-J drum setup in pictures
Drums
Gretsch Renown Maple: 22x18-inch kick drum; 12x8-inch rack tom; 16x16-inch floor tom; 10x5 1⁄2-inch Mapex Black Panther snare
Plus...
Meinl Foot Cabasa, Meinl tambourine, Meinl cowbell, Meinl bongos, DW 9000 Series hardware, DW 5000 Series double pedal, Pro-Mark 5A Nylon Tip Oak sticks, Porter & Davies BC2 stool, Evans EC2 on toms and snare, Remo Powerstroke Clear on kick
More: Thom Green's Alt-J drum setup in pictures
Eric Hernandez's Bruno Mars drum setup in pictures
Drums
DW Jazz Series in Maple, Twisted Black Oyster finish: 10x7-inch & 12x8-inch toms; 14x14-inch & 16x16-inch floor toms; 18x22-inch kick drum; 14x6 1⁄2-inch Brass snare; 14x5 1⁄2-inch Edge Maple Mahogany snare
Cymbals
Sabian: 6-inch AAX splash; 10-inch HHX splash; 14-inch AAX X-Celerator hi-hats; 20-inch AAX Aero crash; 22-inch HHX Legacy Heavy ride; 17-inch AAX Holy China; 20-inch AAX Xplosion crash
Plus...
DW 9000 hardware; Remo heads - Clear Vintage Emperors (tom batters), Ambassadors (bottom), Coated X14 (snare), Powerstroke 3 (kick); Vic Firth X5B sticks; Roland SPD-SX and triggers; “Woodshed Stage Art for all my head graphics”
More: Eric Hernandez's Bruno Mars drum setup in pictures
Mark Mclean and Lea Mullen's George Michael drum and percussion setup in pictures
Mark's drums
Yamaha Maple Custom - 20-inch bass drum; 10-inch tom; 16 & 14-inch floor toms; Yamaha Maple 14x5 1⁄2-inch snare and 13x6-inch Steve Jordan snare
Mark's cymbals
Zildjian - 15-inch K hi-hats; 18-inch K crash; 20-inch K ride; 20-inch Constantinople ride; 20-inch Constantinople Flat ride
Plus...
Zildjian sticks; JH Audio in-ear monitors
Lea's percussion
Pearl Percussion fibreglass congas and bongos; Pearl Percussion gong drum; Pearl hand percussion; home made shakers, coil chime, spring table; Leiva Percussion
Lea's cymbals
Zildjian cymbals; 12-inch A splash; 12-inch K Hybrid splash; 15-inch K crash, 18-inch A Custom EFX; Matt Nolan gongs
Plus...
Pearl hardware; JD Audio in-ear monitors; Protection Racket cases; Hammerax Boomywang; Pro-Mark sticks and beaters
More: Mark Mclean and Lea Mullen's George Michael drum and percussion setup in pictures
Tony Hajjar's At The Drive-In drum setup in pictures
Drums
Tama Starclassic Bubinga: 24x16-inch kick drum; 13x8-inch tom; 16x14-inch & 16x16-inch floor toms; 14x5 1/2-inch SLP maple snare
Cymbals
Zildjian: 20-inch K Crash ride; 22-inch K ride; 18-inch K crash; 14-inch EFX with 18-inch Oriental and Z Bell in a stack; 14-inch K Mastersound hi-hats
Plus...
Vater 5B sticks; Tama Iron Cobra Power Glide pedal and hardware; Heads - Evans Onyx on toms, EC1 on snare, G2 on kick
More: Tony Hajjar's At The Drive-In drum setup in pictures
Ronnie Vannucci's Killers drum setup in pictures
Drums
Craviotto Maple/Poplar/Maple Stacked Solid Candy Apple Red Lacquer kit: 24x15-inch, 13x9-inch, 16x16-inch, 18x16-inch, 14x6 1/2 snare
Cymbals
Zildjian: 17-inch K Constantinople crash and 17-inch K Orchestral suspended cymbal as hi-hats; 22-inch Thin Overhammered with six rivets, 24-inch Light ride, 22-inch K Constantinople Renaissance ride, 22-inch Swish Knocker A series, 40-inch Gong
Plus...
Remo Black Dot heads; DW 9000 series hardware, DW 5000 series pedal, Roland SPD-SX, Zildjian Ronnie Vannucci signature sticks
More: Ronnie Vannucci's Killers drum setup in pictures
Matt Cameron's Pearl Jam drum setup in pictures
Drums
Yamaha Oak Custom drum kit: 12x8-inch rack tom; 13x9-inch rack tom; 16x14-inch floor tom; 18x16-inch floor tom; 24x14-inch bass drum; 14-inch Gregg Keplinger snare
Cymbals
Zildjian: 14-inch K Light hats; 17-inch K Custom Dark crash and 18-inch K Crash Ride; 19-inch Projection crash; 20-inch Rezo crash; 22-inch A Medium ride
Plus...
Yamaha Hardware; Vic Firth Matt Cameron sticks; Remo heads
More: Matt Cameron's Pearl Jam drum setup in pictures
John Jenkins' Example drum setup in pictures
Drums
Chequerplate Drums & Percussion LED custom kit in Ultra blue: 10x7-inch & 12x8-inch rack toms; 16x16-inch floor toms (x2); 22x18-inch bass drum; 10x5-inch, 12x6-inch and 14x7-inch snare drums; 10-inch Jobeky e-drums with custom acrylic design (x4)
Cymbals
Sabian: 9-inch Vault Radia Nano hi-hats; 13-inch Vault Fierce hi-hats; 14-inch HHX Groove hi-hats; 16-inch HHX O-Zone, 18-inch HHX Evolution, 18-inch HHX X-Treme & 18-inch AAX Omni crashes; 21-inch Vault Crossover ride
Plus...
Remo Clear Emperor heads; Black Cymbal Nutz from Pimpco, Vic Firth sticks; Custom Chequerplate LED rack; ddrum triggers
More: John Jenkins' Example drum setup in pictures
Brian Lane's Brand New drum setup in pictures
Drums
C&C Custom Drums: 24x16-inch bass drum; 13x9-inch tom; 16x16-inch floor tom; 14x6 1⁄2-inch Ludwig Supraphonic brass snare
Cymbals
Zildjian: 16-inch K Light hi-hats; 20-inch Z3 crash; 24-inch K Light ride; 20-inch K ride
Plus...
DW 9000 series pedal; Gibraltar hardware; Vic Firth 2B wood tip sticks; Remo heads - Clear Emperors on toms batter side, Ambassadors on resonant side, Powerstroke 3 on kick, Emperor Vintage on snare
More: Brian Lane's Brand New drum setup in pictures
Nick Augusto's Trivium drum setup in pictures
Drums
Pearl Reference Pure Series: 22x18-inch kick drum (x2); 10x8-inch tom; 12x9-inch tom; 16x16-inch floor tom; 18x16-inch floor tom; 14x61⁄2-inch snare
Cymbals
Sabian: 19-inch Chad Smith Holy China (x2); 19-inch AAX crash; 20-inch AAX crash; 13-inch Paragon hi-hats; 14-inch AAX hi-hats
Plus...
DW9000 double-pedal; Pearl hardware and stands; Pro-Mark Nylon Tip 5B sticks; Evans G2 heads (toms/kick), Remo Emperor X on snare
More: Nick Augusto's Trivium drum setup in pictures
Chris Johnson's Rihanna drum setup in pictures
Drums
Yamaha Oak Custom: 24x18-inch & 22x18-inch kick drums; 14x51/2-inch snare; 14x8-inch Loud snare; 13x7-inch Musashi snare; 8x7-inch, 10x8-inch & 12x9-inch toms; 16x16-inch floor tom; 18x16-inch Gong drum
Cymbals
Sabian: 20-inch Ozone crash; 17-inch AAX X-treme China; 19-inch AAXX-plosion crash; 12-inch splash; 6-inch splash; 18-inch Prototype Dry ride; 18-inch HHX Evolution crash; 10-inch splash; 22-inch Artisan ride; 17-inch hi-hats made from two 17-inch Explosion crashes; 14-inch HHX Evolution hi-hats
Plus...
DrumKAT; Akai (x2); Yamaha Chain Drive pedals, Yamaha hardware, Vater 3A Fatback sticks; Remo heads - Emperor Clears on toms, Control Sound on main snare, Emperor Coated on other two snares, Powerstroke 3 on both kicks
More: Chris Johnson's Rihanna drum setup in pictures
Brandon Barnes's Rise Against drum setup in pictures
Drums
Tama StarClassic maple: 22x18-inch bass drum; 12x9-inch rack tom; 16x16-inch floor tom; 14x8-inch snare drum
Cymbals
Sabian: 22-inch Paragon ride; 18 & 19-inch Virgil Donati Signature Saturation crash; 14-inch Paragon hi-hats
Plus...
Evans drum heads; Tama hardware; Tama Iron Cobra bass pedal; Tama Iron Cobra hi-hat stand; Pro-Mark 5b drum sticks
More: Brandon Barnes's Rise Against drum setup in pictures
Steve Barney's The Wanted drum setup in pictures
Drums
Premier Series Elite (in Gold Fade Sparkle Lacquer): 22-inch kick drum; 12-inch rack tom; 14 & 16-inch floor toms; 14x8-inch Premier maple snare (in Gold Fade Sparkle Lacquer); 14x6-inch Premier Artist brass snare
Cymbals
Zildjian: 15-inch A Custom Mastersound hi-hats; 11-inch Oriental Trash Splash; 18-inch A Custom crash; 20-inch K Custom ride; 19-inch A Custom Projection crash; 18-inch Oriental Trash china
Plus...
Premier 6000 Series hardware; Premier 6000 kick drum pedal; Roland SPD-SX sampling pad; Roland Acoustic Drum Triggers (RT-10K kick & RT-10T snare); Behringer Eurorack mixer (MX 802A); Porter & Davies BC2; Sennheiser HD 25 headphones; Vater Universal sticks; Protection Racket cases and drum rug; Baskey Matt Markers and Kick Stops; LP Shakers/Cajon
More: Steve Barney's The Wanted drum setup in pictures
Mike Portnoy's 2012 drum setup in pictures
Drums
Tama Starclassic Performer birch/bubinga kit in Diamond Dust finish: 8, 10 & 12-inch toms; 14 & 16-inch floor toms; 12-inch Melody Maker snare; 14-inch Melody Maker snare (both steel shell); Gong drum; 22-inch bass drum; low-pitch set of Octabans
Cymbals
Sabian - 18-inch AAX Ozone crash, 14-inch Vault hi-hats, 18-inch HHXplosion crash, 18-inch HHX china, 7 & 9-inch Max splash, 10-inch Max Stax mid with 7-inch Radia cup chime on top, 18-inch prototype crash, 21-inch Vault Custom Shop ride, 10-inch Chopper, 12-inch Max Stax low, 18-inch Paragon china, 20-inch Vault crash
Plus...
Tama Iron Cobra Powerglide double pedal, Iron Cobra hi-hat stand; Pro-Mark Mike Portnoy 420 Signature drum sticks; Heads - Remo Emperor on tom tops, Ambassador on tom bottoms. Ambassador CS Reverse Dot on snare batters, Powerstroke 3 with Falam patch on bass batter, Ebony resonant head
More: Mike Portnoy's 2012 drum setup in pictures
Brann Dailor's Mastodon drum setup
Drums
Tama Starclassic Bubinga: 22x18-inch bass drum; 10x61⁄2-inch, 12x7-inch & 13x7.5-inch toms; 16x16-inch floor tom; 14x6-inch Starphonic brass snare
Cymbals
Meinl: 14-inch Mb20 Heavy Soundwave hi-hats; 18-inch Mb20 Heavy crash; 22-inch Mb8 Medium ride; 8-inch Classic Bells Effect cymbal; 20-inch Mb20 Heavy crash
Plus...
Tama hardware including Speed Cobra double pedal, Iron Cobra lever glidehi-hat stand & 1st Chair Ergo Rider drum throne; Vater 5B woodtip sticks; Evans heads: EQ3 clear bass, EQ3 black resonant bass, EQ Pad muffler, AF Patch, Power Center snare batter, 300 snare side, G2 clear tom tops, G1 clear tom bottoms
More: Brann Dailor's Mastodon drum setup in pictures
Joey Castillo's Queens Of The Stone Age drum kit
Drums
DW Jazz Series: 24x16-inch kick drum; 14x10-inch rack tom; 18x16-inch floor tom.14x8-inch Sonor snare.
Cymbals
Zildjian: 24-inch K Light ride; 21-inch Prototype K crash; 19-inch K Hybrid crash; 14-inch Soundmaster hi-hats.
Plus...
Latin Percussion 160 Cyclops Tambourine; Latin Percussion cowbell; Remo Black Dot heads; DW hardware: 6710 straight cymbal stands; DW 9000 bass pedal; Vic Firth Super 5B sticks.
More: Joey Castillo's Queens Of The Stone Age drum kit in pictures
Ben Johnston's Biffy Clyro drum setup
Drums
Pearl Reference Series (maple/mahogany shells): 22-inch bass drum, 13-inch rack tom, 16 and 18-inch floor toms, 14x5-inch Sensitone Elite snare drum.
Cymbals
Sabian: Paragon 13-inch hihats, 17, 18 and 19-inch AAX X-Plosion crashes, 21-inch HHX Raw Bell Dry ride, 19-inch Paragon Chinese.
Plus
Pro-Mark Neil Peart Signature 747 drum sticks, Pearl hardware and pedals, Aquarian coated Super Kick 2 heads on bass drum, Aquarian Hi-Impact on snare and Remo Pinstripes on toms and a Latin Percussion Jam Block.
More: Ben Johnston's Biffy Clyro drum sertup in pictures
Neil Peart's Time Machine drum setup
Drums
Drum Workshop Collectors Series in Steampunk finish: 23-inch bass drum (VLX shell series); 8-inch, 10-inch, 12-inch and 13-inch rack toms (X-shell series); 15-inch (x2), 16 and 18-inch floor toms (VLT shell series); 14x6½-inch VLT series snare; 13-inch X-shell series piccolo snare.
Cymbals
Sabian Paragon Brilliant finish cymbals with a custom Steampunk design applied by the factory: 10-inch splash (x2); 16-inch (x2), 18 & 20-inch crashes; 14-inch hi-hats; 22-inch ride; 14-inch Artisan Brilliant X-hats; 8-inch splash (mounted above the hats); 20-inch china beneath a 20-inch Diamondback china (cymbal with the jingles and rivets); 19-inch china.
Plus
Copper-plated DW 9300 series hardware, 5000 series DW hi-hat pedal, 9000 series DW double bass drum pedal; Pro-Mark Neil Peart Signature 747 drumsticks; 9ft x 9ft Octagonal rotating drum riser in Steampunk finish; Squirrel cage fans (x2, to cool his hands); Kelly SHU internal kick drum microphone mount.
Roland TD-20X V-drum triggers (mounted in DW Collector series shells), Roland V cymbals and hi-hats, Dauz trigger pad, Fat Kat trigger pedals, Mallet Kat Express (Midi Marimba), Roland V-drum TD-20KX percussion modules (x2), Roland XV 5080 samplers (x2), Glyph hard drives, Roland Midi Displays, Behringer line mixer, Monster power conditioner.
MORE: Neil Peart's Time Machine drum setup in pictures
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience drum setup
Drums
DW Vistalite kit: 26"x14" kick drum, 14"x6.5" Ludwig Anniversary Edition snare, 14"x10" rack tom, 16"x16", 18"x16" floor toms
Cymbals
Zildjian 15" Mastersound hi-hats, Zildjian 21" K Crash Ride x2, Zildjian 24" K Light Ride
Plus
DW 8000 hi-hat stand, DW 8000 double kick pedal, Zildjian 40" gong
MORE: Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience drum setup in pictures
Mike Pedicone's My Chemical Romance kit
Drums
RCI (USA) Custom Acrylic (Clear Finish) drum shells assembled by Noble & Cooley, with custom hardware: 22"x20" kick, 13"x9" rack tom, 16"x16" & 18"x18" floor toms on legs Pearl Jimmy DeGrasso 14"x5.5" custom brass snare, Pearl 14"x9" African mahogany snare, 14"x5" black Noble & Cooley snare (back-up)
Cymbals
19" AAX X-Plosion crash, 14" AAX X-Celerator hi-hats, 19" AAX Stage crash, 10" Paragon splash, 22" AA Raw Bell Dry ride, 20" AAX X-Plosion crash, 20" Paragon crash, 20" Paragon china
Plus
DW hardware; LP Tambourine; Gibraltar table stand/mount; Pro-Mark 2B & 5B sticks; Guitammer Buttkicker attached to DW throne; DW 9000 DBL kick pedal; Rhythm Tech stick jinglers
MORE: My Chemical Romance's drum setup in pictures
Shannon Leto's Thirty Seconds To Mars kit
Drums
Sonor SQ2 Maple/Birch Hybrid Eco kit in ‘Echelon’ finish: 20"x19" kick, 8"x8", 10"x8", 12"x8", 14"x8" rack toms, 16"x16", 18"x16" floor toms, 14"x8" 23-ply hybrid maple/birch snare (all above with chrome hardware), 14"x6" Bronze artist series snare (black chrome hardware), 13"x5" 28-ply artist series Beachwood Camo finish snare with gold hardware
Cymbals
Sabian: 21" HHX Raw Bell Dry ride, 20" AAX Stage crash, 19" AAXplosion, 19" AAXtreme Chinese, 14" AA Rock hats, 14" AAX Mini Chinese, 10" AAX splash, 8" Chopper, 8" AA China splash
Hardware
DW: 8002 double kick pedal, 8000 hi-hat, 8000 single kick pedal for E-kick, custom-designed 9000 rack system with 9000 cymbal booms and no leg snare baskets, and mic stands
Plus
Vic Firth 5A Nylon sticks, Remo heads, Roland electronics (8 x PD-8 drum pads, KD-7, TD-12), Treehouse chimes, Roc-n-Soc throne, Buttkicker Concert shaker (Alesis DM5, Peavey CS-3000, DDrum Kick Trigger used to run the Buttkicker), Woodshed Percussion, Westone ES3X custom ear molds, Crystal Tibetan singing bowl, Shure microphones, Dragon Custom road cases
MORE: Thirty Seconds To Mars' drum setup in pictures
James Mack's Cirque Du Soleil percussion setup
Percussion
LP Giovanni Palladium congas: quinto, conga, tumba and Super-Tumba (tuned in fourths); LP Generation IIAnniversary Edition bongos; LP Tito Puente Stainless Steel timbales; LP Cortez cajon; LP Wind Chimes, LP Bell Tree; djembes made in Guinea (with kessings and hand-skinned personally by James); Doumbek, tablas, Talking Drum, cuica, tambourim, shakers, darabouka, 13" dhol drum, ‘Glass Orchestra’
Cymbals
Zildjian: 20" Oriental china, 20" Oriental crash, 14" K china, 12" K splash, 8" A splash, 8" Zil Bell, 16" gong, 12" gong and 12" Temple Gong
Heads and sticks
Remo synthetic Skyndeep conga and bongo heads, calfskin heads on djembes and doun douns; Regal Tip ‘Ride’ drumsticks
MORE: The Cirque Du Soleil's percussion setup in pictures
Ian Matthews' Kasabian kit
Drums
DW Collectors Series: 24"x16" kick drum; 13"x9" tom-tom; 16"x16” floor tom; 18"x16" floor tom; 14"x6.5" snare; 13"x3" side snare
Cymbals
Zildjian: 14" New Beat hi-hats; 12" K splash; 18" K Dark crash; 22" K Custom Dry ride; 19" K crash; 19" K Hybrid china; 40" gong
Hardware, heads and sticks
DW 9000 Series pedals and hardware; Remo heads - Powerstroke 3 on kick, Emperors on toms, Ambassadors on snares; Vic Firth 5A and 7A sticks
MORE: Kasabian’s drum setup in pictures
Brendan Buckley's Shakira kit
Drums
DW Clear Acrylic: 12"x8" rack tom; 14"x12" floor tom; 16"x14" floor tom; 22"x16" bass drum; 10"x6" Pacific Blackout snare drum; 14"x5.5" Pacific Ace snare drum
Cymbals
Sabian: Stack of 17" AAX Studio crash, 16" AAX Chinese, and 8" B8Pro splash; 18" AA El Sabor Brilliant crash; 14" HHX Groove hats; 19" Vault Brilliant crash; 21" HHX Dry ride; 19" HHX Extreme Brilliant crash; 8" HH splash on snare; 14" El Rayo on snare; 40" Chinese gong
Electronics
Roland SPD-30 Octapad; Roland TD-20sx; Roland PD-85 pads (x4); Roland PD 105x pads (x2); Roland KD-7 kick triggers (x2); Roland KD-140 kick trigger; Roland DB-90 metronome; Apple MacBook Pro; 13" (x2); Native Instruments Battery 3; Digidesign Pro-Tools 8 LE; Apple Logic Pro 9; Bias Peak LE 6; Furman PL-Plus C power conditioner; MOTU Ultralite MK3’s (x2); Glyph GT 050Q hard drives (x2); Radial SW8 a/b switcher; Midi Solutions splitter; Future Sonics in-ear monitors
Percussion
LP Matador bongos; LP mounted brass cyclops tambourine; Remo 9" doumbek; Remo 9" riq tambourine; LP cajon; Argentine bombo leguero
Heads
Remo Coated Ambassadors on snare batters; Ambassador Snares on snare bottoms; Clear Emperors on tom batters; Clear Ambassadors on tom bottoms and front kick; Clear Powerstroke 3 on kick batter; PureSound snare wires and speedball beaters
Plus
DW Super Rack; 5000 pedals, and 9000 series hardware; Vic Firth Sticks: 5AB wood tip sticks; SGWB Steve Gadd wire brushes; T1 timpani mallets; TW12 Tala Wands
MORE: Shakira's drum setup in pictures
Sam Fogarino's Interpol kit
Drums
Ludwig Classic Maple series: 26"x14" kick drum; 14"x11" rack tom; 16"x16" floor tom; 14"x6.5" Black Beauty or custom chrome/brass snare
Cymbals
Paiste: 20" crashes (x2); 22" ride; 21" ride with rivets; 14" hi-hat
Plus
Vic Firth 5B sticks; Akai MPC
MORE: Interpol's drum setup in pictures
Dave Grohl's Them Crooked Vultures kit
Drums
DW Jazz Series: 8" and 10" ‘Toy’ concert toms; 13" tom-tom; 16" and 18" floor toms; 24" bass drum; 20" gong drum; 14"x6.5" aluminium snare drum
Cymbals
Zildjian: 15" K hi-hats; 20" A Custom EFX crash; 20" A Custom crash; 19" K Custom China; 20" A Custom Rezo crash; 24" ZHT ride
Heads
Remo: White Coated Emperors on toms; Emperor X Black Dot on snare; Powerstroke 3 on bass drum
Sticks and hardware
3 Drumsticks: 5B-XL with acorn wood tip; DW 9000 hardware
MORE: Dave Grohl's drum setup revealed: Them Crooked Vultures
Dom Howard's Muse The Resistance tour kit
Drums
DW Collector’s Series (Damask finish): 22"x20" bass drum; 12"x8", 14"x14" and 16"x16" toms; 14"x6.5" Collectors Series snare
Cymbals
Zildjian: 14" Special Dry hats; 8" EFX 1; 12" Trash splash; 18" K Fast crash; 19" A Custom crash; 18" Oriental china; 22" K Medium ride
Electronics
Roland TD-20KX module, Native Instruments Battery
MORE: Muse's drum setup revealed: Dom Howard's kit in pictures
Gavin Harrison's Porcupine Tree kit
Drums
Sonor SQ2 kit in Golden Madrone finish: 8"x7", 10"x8" and 12"x9" tom toms; 15"x13" and 16"x14" floor toms; 22"x17" bass drum; 14"x5" Birch snare, 12"x5" Maple snare
Cymbals
Zildjian: 22" Swish Knockers without rivets; 16" Oriental China trash; five custom-made chimes; 13" K hi-hats; 18" K crash; 7" and 9" Custom Crash Bells; 15" A Custom crash; 20" K ride; 18" A Custom crash; 12" Oriental China Trash; 18" Z Custom china
Heads
Remo heads: Vintage Coated Emperors on toms, Clear Ambassadors on resonant side; Powerstroke 3 Clear on kick batter, Standard Sonor head on resonant side; Coated CS on snare, Hazy Ambassador on resonant side
Pedal, sticks and electronics
Axis A21 Double Pedal; Vic Firth Rock Hickory sticks; Korg Wavedrum
MORE: Gavin Harrison's drum setup revealed: Porcupine Tree's kit in pictures
Joey Jordison's Slipknot kit
Drums
Pearl Reference Series: 8"x7", 10"x8", 12"x9" and 14"x10" toms; 16"x16" and 18"x16" floor toms; 22"x18" bass drum (x2); 20"x14" gong drum; 14"x6.5" snare drum; 12"x6", 15"x6", 18"x6" and 21"x6" quarter toms (not pictured)
Cymbals
Paiste 2002 Series: 14" Wild hats; 6", 8", 10" splashes; 16" (x2), 17", 18", 19" (x2) Power crashes; 20" & 22" Wild Chinas; 22" Power ride
Heads, sticks, hardware and pedal
Remo heads; Pro-Mark Joey Jordison signature sticks; Pearl hardware (including Demon Drive double pedal)
MORE: Slipknot's Joey Jordison's drum setup in pictures
Travis Barker's Blink 182/solo kit
Drums
Orange County Drums & Percussion cocktail kit: 15"x24" bass drum/floor tom; 10"x6"; 8"x6" snare; 13” main ‘hip-hop snare, 10” side snare
Heads
Remo: clear Emperor on top, clear Ambassador on bottom; snare: coated Emperor on top, Ambassador on bottom (or Emperor X on ‘hip-hop snare’)
Cymbals
Zildjian A Custom: 14”, 12” or 13” hi-hats; several splashes; a ‘drier’ ride; a couple of crashes
Hardware, electronics and extras
DW hardware and pedal; MPC, Roland edrums; gogo bell, jam block and cowbell
MORE: Travis Barker's drum setup: Blink-182/solo drummer's kit in pictures
Steve Gadd's kit
Drums
Yamaha Steve Gadd Custom Kit (Eric Clapton Tour): 12"x8", 13"x9", 14"x12", 16"x14" birch toms with triple flanged hoops; 22"x14" maple bass drum; two 14"x5.5" Yamaha Steve Gadd signature steel shell snare drums with wood or die-cast hoops
Hardware and pedals
Yamaha: four cymbal stands; hi-hat stand; snare stand and floor mount; tom stand; double bass drum pedals with felt beaters
Cymbals
Zildjian: 14" top hi-hat (age unknown, but bought used in the ’60s); 14" A Custom bottom hat with eight rivets; 15" A Custom with eight rivets; 18" K Dark Thin crash; 20" Avedis Classic Orchestral; 20" K Zildjian Medium Thin Low
Heads
Remo: Ambassador Coated batter heads to toms and bass drum; Ambassador Clear resonant heads; Powerstroke-3 coated batter heads to snare; Diplomat Clear to snare side
Sticks and extras
Vic Firth Steve Gadd signature sticks and brushes; music stand and stick table custom made by The Vintage DrumYard; TamaRW105 Metronome for count-ins where needed; Beato Soft Cases.
MORE: Steve Gadd's drum setup: legendary session drummer's kit in pictures
Abe Cunningham's Deftones kit
Drums
Tama Starclassic Bubinga: 22"x18" kick, 12"x9", 13"x10", 16"x16" and 18"x18" toms; 14"x5.5" and 13"x6" snares
Cymbals
Zildjian: 15" A Custom Mastersound hats; 22" A Custom ride; 21" Rock crash; 20" Medium Thin crash; 20" Oriental; 19" Rock crash; 8" & 10" K splashes
Heads
Remo heads: Snare, Black Max marching snare head; toms, Emperors, coated or clear; kick, Powerstroke 3 clear batter, Ambassador resonant
Sticks
Pro-Mark Abe Cunningham signature Sticks
MORE: Deftones drum setup: Abe Cunningham's kit in pictures
KJ Sawka's Pendulum kit
Drums
Tama Starclassic Bubinga kit in Dark Mocha fade (matte) with brushed nickel hardware: 20"x18" kick; 8"x6" & 10"x6.5" tom toms; 14"x12" and 16"x14" floor toms (with legs); 14"x6" Warlord Collection Masai Bubinga snare; 12"x4" Metalworks ST1240BN snare in black nickel-plated steel
Cymbals
Meinl: 14" Soundcaster Medium crash with a 6" Byzance Brilliant splash on top; 18" Byzance traditional flat china; 18" Byzance Brilliant Thin crash with 8" Classics low bell on top; 12" Byzance traditional mini-hats with 8" mini-hat on top (8" Byzance dark splash and 8" Classic China splash); 10" Soundcaster Custom splash; 12" Generation X Electro Stack effect cymbals; 10" Classic Mini hi-hat; 18" Soundcaster Medium crash with Classics Medium bell effect on top; 20" Byzance Traditional Thin ride; 16" Soundcaster Fusion Trash crash; 13" Soundcaster Fusion Medium hi-hat top; 18" Byzance Dark china; 14" Byzance Brilliant Thin crash with 6" Byzance Traditional splash on top
Hardware and pedals
Tama: Lever Glide HH905 hi-hat stand; Road Pro HS700WN snare stands (x2); Road Pro HC73BWN cymbal boom stands (x5); Ergo-Rider Hydraulix ‘Cloth Top’ HT750C throne; Iron Cobra double pedal; Power Kick PK20 (kick drum foam dampener)
MORE: Pendulum's drum setup revealed: KJ Sawka's kit in pictures
Creighton Barrett's Band Of Horses kit
Drums
Gretsch Renown in Ruby Red Sparkle: 14” tom; 18” floor tom
Snare
Ludwig Black Beauty
Cymbals
Zildjian K (including a 22” light ride which Creighton keeps breaking!)
MORE: Band Of Horses' drum setup in pictures
Benny Horowitz's Gaslight Anthem kit
Drums
Dark Horse Percussion kit: 12” toms; 18” floor tom (live); vintage Gretsch kit and vintage Ludwig snare (studio)
Cymbals
Sabian AA and AAX; Zildjian ride
MORE: The Gaslight Anthem's drum setup in pictures
Thomas Lang's kit
Drums
DW Collector’s Series drums in Solid Black Lacquer: 22"x18" (x2) kick drums; 8"x7", 10"x8", 12"x9" rack toms; 16"x14", 18"x16" floor toms on legs; 14"x6" main snare; 12"x4" second snare; 20" gong drum
Cymbals
Meinl: 13" Byzance Brilliant Fast hi-hats; 14" Soundcaster Fusion Medium hi-hats; 12" Generation X Safari hi-hats; 8" Classics Bells Effect cymbals; 20" Soundcaster Fusion Powerful ride; 16" and 18" Soundcaster Fusion Medium crashes; 18" Byzance Jazz Medium Thin crash; 17" Byzance Jazz Medium Thin crash; 14" Generation X Filter china; 16" Generation X Filter china; 19" Generation X crash; 10" Soundcaster Fusion splash
Hardware and pedals
DW: 9700 boom stand (x10); 9000 single pedal (x2), 9500TB hi-hat stand (x2); 9100M throne; 9300 snare stand; 9303 piccolo snare stand
Heads and sticks
Remo: Clear Emperors on toms; Powerstroke 3 on kick; Coated CS on snare; Vic Firth Signature Series
MORE: Thomas Lang and Benny Greb's drum setups in pictures
Benny Greb's kit
Drums
Sonor SQ2 Vintage Beech in White Pearl: 22"x18" bass drum; 10"x8" tom tom; 14"x14" floor tom; 16"x16" floor tom; 13"x6.5" snare; 12"x5" snare
Cymbals
Meinl: 14" Byzance Extra Dry hi-hats; 8" Byzance Traditional Thin splash; 18" Byzance Extra Dry crash; 20" Benny Greb Sand ride; 12" Generation X Trash hat; 22" Byzance Extra Thin Jazz ride; 18" Byzance Jazz Extra Thin crash
Hardware and pedal
Sonor 600 Series; Giant Step pedal
Heads and sticks
Remo Coated Emperors on top; Remo Ambassadors on the bottom; Powerstroke 3 on the bass drum; Pro-Mark 5BG sticks
MORE: Thomas Lang and Benny Greb's drum setups in pictures
Michael Thomas's Bullet For My Valentine kit
Drums
Pearl Reference Series: 24"x20" kick drums (x2); 20" gong drums (x2); 10"x8", 12"x9" and 14"x11" tom tom; 16"x16" floor tom; 14"x5.5" snare
Cymbals
Zildjian: 18" and 19" A Custom Medium crashes; 20" Z Custom Medium crash; 20” Oriental Classic china; 22" Z Custom Mega Bell ride; 14" A Mastersound hi-hats; 8" K splash; 10" K splash
Heads, sticks and hardware
Remo Ambassador heads; Vic Firth Signature Series sticks; Pearl pedals and rack
MORE: Bullet For My Valentine's drum setup in pictures
Roy Mayorga's Stone Sour kit
Drums
DW Collector’s Maple Kit: 24"x18" bass drum; 14"x8" and 13"x8" tom; 18"x16" and 16"x16" floor tom; 15"x6" Rata drums (x2); 21"x16" Gong drum
Cymbals
Sabian cymbals: APX 15" hi-hats 18" and 20" APX crash; 22" Paragon crash; 22" HH China; 19" Chinese Explosion; 24" Roy Mayorga ride
Heads
Evans: G2 coated snare batter; Hazy snare resonant; coated tom heads; EMAD II bass drum batter; EQ3 bass drum resonant head
Hardware and software
DW hardware; Logic Pro
MORE: Stone Sour's drum setup in pictures: Roy Mayorga shows off his kit
