Drum kits of the pros: stars' live and studio drum setups in pictures

UPDATED: We've added a host of new drum kits to the gallery, including the drum setups behind the mammoth pop tours of Girls Aloud, Bruno Mars and George Michael, the cymbal-free setup of Mercury Prize winners Alt-J and latest setup of Transplants/Blink 182 man Travis Barker. Find them on the next few slides and scroll through the gallery to see the whole selection.

Every month Rhythm magazine scales the four corners of the Earth to interview the best pro drummers out there and (more importantly for the purposes of this gallery) to take a closer - often exclusive - look at their drum setups. This gallery celebrates the best from Rhythm, and some of MusicRadar's own…

Scroll through to see kits belonging to some of the biggest names in the business from Travis Barker (twice!) and Joey Jordison to Steve Gadd and Thomas Lang. You can click through to read gear-centric extracts from Rhythm's interviews from the stars themselves and, in many cases, from their all-knowing drum techs.