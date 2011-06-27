Thirty Seconds To Mars' drum setup in pictures

Back in 2002 when Thirty Seconds To Mars were slogging round playing club gigs, adoration was thin on the ground, with the LA band widely dismissed as a vehicle for Hollywood heart-throb Jared Leto to live out a second schoolboy fantasy as a rock frontman. But nobody is sneering now…

30STM's third album, 2009's This Is War, is a death-or-glory classic written as the band battled a lawsuit from their label, which bottles all the fury and defiance and features Jared's brother Shannon's most combative drumming to date.

Rhythm caught up with Shannon last year to take a closer look at his massive Sonor SQ2 setup, and find out what it takes to play that album live. Here - among the shots of the aforementioned kit you'll see in this gallery - are snippets from the interview, rounded off with a word from Shannon's drum tech, Kentucky.