Dave Grohl's drum setup revealed: Them Crooked Vultures

When Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl returned to the drum throne behind Queens Of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones in his new band Them Crooked Vultures, the drumming world rocked in collective appreciation. Still revered for his raw stick prowess in Nirvana (and later Nine Inch Nails and QOTSA), Dave Grohl is, as his drum tech Gersh puts it, “an animal” behind the kit.

Following our preview of Rhythm Magazine’s exclusive TCV drumming interview with Dave Grohl (special issue on newsstands for one more week only!), here his tech of seven years (and founder of classic kit rental company Drum Fetish) Gersh provides a rare insight into Dave Grohl’s exact live and studio drum setup: from kits, snares and cymbals to toy drums and painted two-by-fours…

Gersh on Grohl

“I first worked with Dave on Songs For The Deaf. I was brought in because I had worked with Josh Homme before. Then I got a call to do the Killing Joke record [Killing Joke] and, as Dave and I got to know each other more, I worked with him on the Nine Inch Nails and Juliette Lewis albums [With Teeth and Four On The Floor respectively].”