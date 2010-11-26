Gavin Harrison's drum setup revealed: Porcupine Tree's kit in pictures

Having built his reputation as a session player in a career that covered the spectrum from Iggy Pop’s high energy punk to Lisa Stansfield’s smooth soul and all points in-between, Gavin Harrison is widely regarded as one of Britain’s most exciting and innovative drummers.

Since replacing Chris Maitland in Porcupine Tree in 2002, the band have gone on to the play the biggest gigs of their career.

Between touring commitments and holed up in his home studio, Rhythm magazine caught up with Gavin to talk rhythmic illusions and take a good look at his drum setup – the highlights of which you can see in this gallery.

First up: Gavin Harrison talks familiar kit configurations