Ronnie Vannucci's Killers drum setup in pictures

Standing over his kit, his lanky frame flailing at the wide array of gleaming cymbals around his Corvette-red kit, Ronnie Vannucci is finishing in style.

Again. As The Killers complete their third encore at the intimate Leeds gig with their rousing hit ‘When You Were Young’, Ronnie is grinning like a kid on Christmas morning, hurling sticks into the crowd then disappearing momentarily to return with a whole bundle of them to distribute to his fans.

Rhythm feels privileged to be at the Leeds 02 Academy for this fans’ gig in a venue the like of which The Killers’ fame rarely enables them to play now.

Earlier, Rhythm met up with Ronnie for an interview, a squeak in time before the band were due on stage. A lengthy motorway delay for the band meant a hastily-executed photoshoot at Ronnie’s kit - Rhythm literally bustling past Brandon Flowers and the others the second they finish sound-check to get set up on stage - and an interview conducted in the noisy environs of the venue’s catering.

Here we bring you pictures of Ronnie’s kit from that photoshoot, plus extracts from the interview, which you can read in full in Rhythm issue 208.