November issue of Rhythm on sale 23 October

Premier

90 Years of Premier

This month Premier celebrates 90 years at the forefront of the drum world, and to mark the occasion we have put together a huge cover feature telling the complete Premier story. Plus, some of the drum icon's most famous fans helps us along the way, including Nicko McBrain, Chris Sharrock, Clem Burke, Kenney Jones and more.

INTERVIEWED

Matt Halpern (Periphery)

John Coghlan (Status Quo)

George 'Spanky' McCurdy (Lady Gaga)

Tony Hajjar (At The Drive-In)

Josh Eppard (Coheed and Cambria)

Simon Phillips

REVIEWED

New albums, DVDs and books from AxeWound, Stone Sour, Muse and more.

GEAR

PDP Concept drum kit

Lion cajons

Pearl throne thumper

Murat Diril cymbals

DW Airlift hardware

Roland HD-3 electronic kit

LEARN

Learn 'Monkey Man' by Toots and the Maytals, Queen classic 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' and Bloc Party's 'Like Eating Glass.' Plus, learn how to get your parts spot on, get to grips with 12/8 and much more.

WIN

Win an incredible Premier Spitfire kit and hardware worth a staggering £4,000.

