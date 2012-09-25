October issue of Rhythm on sale now

More

This month we get the inside word on the return of Ronnie Vannucci and The Killers. We caught up with the flamboyant indie rock 'n' roll star to talk songwriting, big hi-hats and appreciating the rest of the band. Plus, we take a look around Ronnie's Craviotto Candy Apple Red kit.

Aaron Spears (Usher) and Chris Johnson (Rihanna)
Paul Cook (Sex Pistols)
Jason Bowld (AxeWound)
Eddy Thrower (Lower Than Atlantis)
Lee Barratt (Gallows)
Dave Krusen (Pearl Jam)

Reviewed

Ludwig Club Date kit
Meinl Byzance cymbals
Jojo Mayer Perfect Balance pedal
Mapex Meridian Maple Jazz kit
Drumcraft snare drums

Learn

Get your head around The Killers' 'Somebody Told Me', Jimmy Cliff classic 'You Can Get It If You Really Want' and 'Anna Molly' by Incubus.

Win

Bag yourself a set of Istanbul ART 20 cymbals worth £380.

You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents, online and on Apple Newsstand.