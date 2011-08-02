Neil Peart's Time Machine drum setup in pictures

“It’s been my life’s tangent,” says Neil Peart on the subject of the pursuit of excellence. Since he joined Rush back in 1975, Neil has been the poster boy for prog - disciplined, metronomic and powerful.

When you meet him in person it is easy to see where the power comes from - he’s an imposing guy, a fact often obscured by the gargantuan drum kit that usually surrounds him.

Watching Rush onstage during their current Time Machine tour, it is clear that something fundamental has changed. The band known for meticulously recreating their studio recordings live on stage are jamming. More than 35 years since Neil joined the world’s foremost power trio, Rush are still pushing themselves and breaking new ground.

Rhythm Magazine met up with Neil and his drum tech Lorne Wheaton backstage at London’s O2 Arena to talk about his kit, technique, influences and constantly developing as a drummer.

Here we bring you shots of Neil's Time Machine tour kit, along with snippets from that interview