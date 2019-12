Neil peart kit screen grab

Last week Rush played their final UK dates on the Time Machine tour. We ventured to the O2 Arena to interview Neil Peart and to take a tour of his phenomenal steampunk kit with Neil's long-time tech Lorne Wheaton. We wouldn't want to leave you guys out, so naturally we took our video camera...

You can see the mind-blowing results below. Don't forget to check out and subscribe to our brand new YouTube channel for loads more drum-tastic videos from the UK's best-selling drum magazine.