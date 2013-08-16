Karl Brazil's Girls Aloud drum setup in pictures

Readers familiar with Karl Brazil’s diary in Rhythm Magazine can be forgiven for thinking that the drummer’s life is all stadium gigs and private jets.

It is a notion that isn’t entirely dispelled when Rhythm met up with Karl during his stint backing Girls Aloud on their arena tour, as he was, at the time, due to jet out to Los Angeles immediately after the tour to record James Blunt’s new album, before hitting the stadiums with Robbie Williams.

But, those turning green with envy should know that Karl has fully earned his time at pop’s top table. Since getting his first break with Brit reggae artist Bitty McLean, Karl has worked tirelessly to build the stellar reputation that he enjoys today.

In doing so he has toured and recorded with everyone from Feeder to Take That, often juggling studio dates and shows, racing up and down the motorway between the two.

Somehow Rhythm managed to pin Karl down in the same place for longer than five minutes - actually on the Nottingham leg of the recent Girls Aloud tour - to find out how he became a pop drumming tour de force.

Somehow Rhythm managed to pin Karl down in the same place for longer than five minutes - actually on the Nottingham leg of the recent Girls Aloud tour - to find out how he became a pop drumming tour de force.