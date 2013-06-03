July issue of Rhythm on sale now

The brand new issue of Rhythm is on sale now and it features the greatest ever rhythm sections, as voted for by you! You voted in our droves over on Musicradar.com for your favourite drums and bass partnerships, and this month we count down the top 25 - did your favourite make the cut?

Plus: Stewart Copeland on rhythm sections and our exclusive drum lessons on how to play better with a bassist

Interviewed

Karl Brazil - Robbie Williams/Girls Aloud/James Blunt

Graham Hopkins - Glen Hansard

John French - The Magic Band

Ian Paice - Deep Purple

Shawn Drover - Megadeth

Ginger Fish - Rob Zombie

Plus: Part II of our guide to theatre drumming and tips on how to get the most out of your practice

Reviewed

Liberty Drums drum kit

Sabain AAX V Crashes

Tama Iron Cobra bass pedals

Remo White Suede drum heads

DW Concrete snare drum

Korg Wavedrum Global

Learn

Learn how to nail Paul Weller's 'Out of the Sinking', Young Guns' modern rock anthem 'Bones' and 'First It Giveth' by Queens of the Stone Age. Plus take all of your favourite lessons from Pete Riley, Jason Bowld, Erik Stams, Gareth Dylan Smith, Colin Woolway, Adam Bushell and Justin Scott.

Win

Bag yourself a signed Zildjian A Sweet Ride

