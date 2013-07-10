Ilan Rubin's Paramore drum setup in pictures

Rhythm Magazine has met plenty of the UK’s most gifted young drummers over the years.

These players are our great drumming hopes, the future of our craft and the guarantee that the art will continue to evolve.

These leading lights exist outside of the UK too, and we’re sure that you’ll be hearing a lot more of Ilan Rubin. The young drum star from San Diego is blazing a serious trail across the pond, and shows no signs of breaking his golden streak.

Touring professionally from the age of 14, Ilan got his first major break in 2006 joining a flourishing Lostprophets, and spent three whirlwind years recording and playing shows around the world.

He was plucked from the Welsh valleys by Trent Reznor and hit the road with Nine Inch Nails. He’ll be rejoining the resurrected band when they tour this summer too, at Reznor’s personal request.

The last couple of years have seen him work with Blink-182 alumnus Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves, and to cap it off, Ilan has just recorded his first film soundtrack [Oblivion] and is tirelessly active with his own band The New Regime in which he drums, plays guitar, bass, keys and sings. Did we mention the guy is yet to celebrate his 25th birthday?

When we meet Ilan he is in town with Tennessee pop rock hitmakers Paramore, having just played drums on their fourth smash-hit number one album.

Here we bring you pictures of his Paramore touring kit, along with excerpts from his Rhythm interview, in which his discusses his auditioning advice, his new Q drum Co. venture and more. You can read the interview in full in the June issue of Rhythm.