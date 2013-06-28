August issue of Rhythm featuring Travis Barker out now

The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and we have the always-inventive, ever-enthralling Travis Barker on the cover. In this huge feature Travis gives you the ultimate drumming workout as he shares with us his own personal tips, techniques and work-outs he uses on the road with Transplants, Blink-182 and more. He also reveals all about the new Transplants album.

Interviewed

Airbourne's Ryan O'Keeffe picks out his ultimate drum heroes

Billy Doherty looks back on a career full of Teenage Kicks with punk icons The Undertones

UK session madman Robin Guy lets us into his crazy world

Mike Mangini reports in from the studio as Dream Theater record their new album

PLUS: We have special features on the bright young hopes of UK jazz and the flourishing Nashville scene

Reviewed

Pearl Export drum kit

Paiste Signature Precision cymbals

Worldmax snare drums

Zildjian A cymbals

Porter and Davies BC2 rack mount system

Ahead Armor cases

Nail the beats for Bruno Mars smash hit Locked Out Of Heaven, Bullet For My Valentine's Temper Temper and Aerosmith classic Walk This Way.

