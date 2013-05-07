June issue of Rhythm on sale now

Ilan Rubin
He has landed gigs behind the kit with some of rocks biggest names - Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Angels and Airwaves to name just three. On the way he has impressed notoriously difficult to please bosses (hello Trent Reznor) and built a name for himself as the hot new session star. He's also wowed us with his solo project The New Regime, on which he plays just about everything. Oh, and he's still just 24 years old.
This month the ridiculously talented Ilan Rubin shares his story and secrets for stardom. We also catch up with Ilan's bosses - Trent Reznor, Taylor York and Tom DeLonge - to find out just why this youngster is landing mega gig after mega gig.
Plus: We get the lowdown on Ilan's other project, his custom drum company Q Drum Co.
INTERVIEWED
Mark Richardson (Skunk Anansie)
Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds)
Tom Meadows (Kylie/Leona Lewis)
Sean Kinney (Alice in Chains)
Jimmy DeGrasso (Black Star Riders)
Frank Benbini (Fun Lovin' Criminals)
And: Part one of our guide to bagging theatre gigs
GEAR REVIEWED
Truth Custom Drums drum kit
Bullet and Kitch/Natal hybrid pedal
Meinl Percussion bongos and timables
Gear4Music hardware
Cymbal Doctor cleaning system
Leiva Zoco cajon
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Learn to play tracks by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Steely Dan and Paramore
Plus all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Jason Bowld, Gareth Dylan Smith and more
WIN
Toontrack drum software worth more than £1,000!
All this and more in the June issue of Rhythm available now from all good newsagents, online or digitally from the Google Play Store (Android). Pick up a copy from Apple Newsstand for iPad, iPhone and iTouch or on your Kindle Fire HD and you can enjoy video and audio tuition on your device plus bonus videos, image galleries and other content.