Brandon Barnes's Rise Against drum setup in pictures

It may have taken six albums and over a decade but Brandon Barnes and Rise Against are finally getting the worldwide recognition they so richly deserve.

The US punks have stood and watched as countless poppier exports lapped up the record sales this side of the Atlantic, but last year’s Endgame, the band’s sixth and most recent studio album, seems to have at last turned the tide.

Coming on the back of two hit US albums, the record cracked the UK’s top 30 for the first time in the band’s history - their previous highest chart entry over here was 68 - and a run of hugely successful, sold-out UK shows at the tail end of 2011 firmly rammed home that the Chicago-based punk band has finally courted the attention of the UK mainstream despite refusing to compromise, remaining unwavering in both their musical and political standpoints.

Rhythm spoke to Brandon last year ahead of that UK tour. Here we bring you pictures of his live drum kit, along with extracts from that interview, which you can read in full in Rhythm issue 200. Or you can subscribe to Rhythm Magazine to read interviews with the world’s top drummers each month.