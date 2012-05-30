Nick Augusto's Trivium drum setup in pictures

Nick Augusto was an unknown quantity when he took over the Trivium drum stool in 2010. To the outside world, the new guy seemed to have materialised out of nowhere.

However, Nick had previously been working with Trivium behind the scenes as a drum tech, although his connection to the band ran much deeper than that.

Nick and bassist Paulo Gregoletto were old friends who grew up playing in bands together since they were teenagers. After his baptism by fire on the road, Nick cut his first album with his new band-mates, In Waves.

Nick has the power and the double-kick chops to handle Trivium’s demanding music but, as he explained when Rhythm caught up with him at Brixton Academy on the Defenders Of The Faith tour, the deciding factor in getting him the seal of approval was that he knows how to jam.

