Nick Augusto's Trivium drum setup in pictures
Nick Augusto was an unknown quantity when he took over the Trivium drum stool in 2010. To the outside world, the new guy seemed to have materialised out of nowhere.
However, Nick had previously been working with Trivium behind the scenes as a drum tech, although his connection to the band ran much deeper than that.
Nick and bassist Paulo Gregoletto were old friends who grew up playing in bands together since they were teenagers. After his baptism by fire on the road, Nick cut his first album with his new band-mates, In Waves.
Nick has the power and the double-kick chops to handle Trivium’s demanding music but, as he explained when Rhythm caught up with him at Brixton Academy on the Defenders Of The Faith tour, the deciding factor in getting him the seal of approval was that he knows how to jam.
Here we bring you pictures and details of Nick’s drum setup, plus extracts from that interview, which you can read in full in Rhythm 201. Or you can subscribe to Rhythm Magazine to read interviews with the world’s top drummers each month.
The kit
Pearl Reference Pure Series: 22x18-inch kick drum (x2); 10x8-inch tom; 12x9-inch tom; 16x16-inch floor tom; 18x16-inch floor tom; 14x61⁄2-inch snare
How did you get the call to join Trivium? Was that through Paulo?
“What happened was I was a last-minute drum tech in 2009 because they didn’t have one. It was the first time I’d done it and I ended up doing two tours. I was teching and I left and they got another tech.
“While he was on tour, he [Travis Smith] wanted to sit out a tour and they asked me to come fill in right after I quit teching. I didn’t think I was going to be permanent, then they asked me to stay and I was like, ‘Of course.’
“That first tour went so well. We’re just having fun. It definitely took some getting used to at first. When I was working for them, I didn’t realise how popular they really were.
“I only did US tours with them and I saw the US crowds. It was on Mayhem Fest and they have a load of bands [on the bill], but now when you put Trivium alone on a tour it was like, wow, there are a lot of people coming out to these shows. It definitely took some getting used to at first but now that I’ve made an album with them, it’s not so new.”
Cymbals
Sabian: 19-inch Chad Smith Holy China (x2); 19-inch AAX crash; 20-inch AAX crash; 13-inch Paragon hi-hats; 14-inch AAX hi-hats
Do you think your playing has changed since coming on board?
“I feel like I’ve learned more about myself as a drummer because I’ve watched YouTube videos of me on the first tour and I’m like, ‘Man, I wouldn’t do that now.’
“I’ve definitely gotten better - it has made me more aware of my playing. My set-up is a little different, it feels more comfortable, but have I changed anything? I wouldn’t say too much.
“I think I have a little more technique now and know how to use my legs better playing double bass. I’ve always played metal but there is a lot of double bass in the older stuff. There were certain beats I’d never played before and it made me a lot better.
“When we were recording the CD there would be some beats I didn’t get right off the bat at first, then I did them a couple more times and now I can do them really easily. I definitely feel like I’m better this year than I was last year.”
Plus...
DW9000 double-pedal; Pearl hardware and stands; Pro-Mark Nylon Tip 5B sticks; Evans G2 heads (toms/kick), Remo Emperor X on snare
What sort of working relationship did you have with [acclaimed metal producer] Colin richardson? Does he give a lot of input and advice?
“He would give input but at the same time we felt really free to do whatever we wanted. We had an engineer - he was a drummer also so when I would second guess myself on something we could talk about the part. And then Colin was definitely the sound guy.
“He was more of a gear person than a producer. He was great to work with because he never told you what to do. He would give his advice and it was always valid. He gave us a few ideas - I would definitely work with him again.”
In the studio...
Nick’s approach for getting a good drum sound starts with his gear. “Have good equipment, because that is the biggest thing,” he says.
One of Nick’s tricks to cut through the wall of guitars is using nylon-tipped sticks. “They are louder and I think the bounce back is better too,” he says. “I’ve tried wood tip sticks before and I can play with them but they don’t sound the same to me.”
For tracking the drums on In Waves, Nick played solo to a scratch track. “Matt recorded all the guitars to a click, no solos, just rhythm,” explains Nick, who is not intimidated by the oft-dreaded click.
“I found it easy. I did an EP with an old band of mine, three songs. That was my first time with a click and I didn’t have a problem with it and it was even easier the second time around.”
