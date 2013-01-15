Mark Mclean and Lea Mullen's George Michael drum and percussion setup in pictures

As drummer and percussionist for George Michael’s orchestral, arena-filling live show, Mark McLean and Lea Mullen need to be on the same page.

When Rhythm sat down with the duo ahead of their recent Birmingham LG Arena show with the Faith singer, they certainly emphasised the importance of being able to get on with your tour mates.

It’s a big tick on that front, as during the hour or so spent in their presence, the bond between the pair is immediately evident. Both are affable and clearly at ease in each other’s company, but of course that is just half the battle - they also have to play a bit. They pass that test with flying colours as well.

Watching from the wings that evening Rhythm got a close-up glimpse of Mark’s jazz influenced, rock-solid chops and Lea’s Latin-tinged percussion trickery. So they’ve got the chops and they’re easy going guys, but what else do you need to make it on such a huge pop gig? Rhythm got them in a room together to find out.

Here we bring you pictures and details of each player’s drum setup, along with choice snippets of that interview, which you can read in full in the December issue of Rhythm (issue 210.)