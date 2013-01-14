February issue of Rhythm on sale now

This month's Rhythm cover is graced by Tool powerhouse Danny Carey. We get the inside word on the rock titan's new album and hear all about Danny's jazz-rock side project Volto!

We also have a nose around the drummer's frankly bonkers kit, talk to his two (yes two) drum techs and hear all about Danny's journey from a six-year-old Ringo Starr fan to the drumming behemoth that we all know today.

INTERVIEWED

Ben Johnston (Biffy Clyro)

Gerry Conway (Fairport Convention)

Ben Stone (Tom Jones)

Ian Palmer (The Ghosts)

Travis Barker (Blink 182/Transplants)

Jimmy DeGrasso (Black Star Riders)

Dan Searle (Architects)

AND: Session star Steve Barney tells us how you can feel better on and off stage

PLUS: Check our 2013 gear preview for new kit from Natal, Mapex, Paiste. DW and many more!

REVIEWED

SJC Hybrid drum kit

Ludwig Atlas hardware

Meinl Byzance cymbals

Pearl Eliminator bass pedals

Audio Technica drum mics

Roland TD-4KP drum kit

LEARN

Nail Blondie classic 'One Way or Another', Them Crooked Vultures workout 'Mind Eraser, No Chaser' and Rolling Stones' newbie 'Doom and Gloom. Plus: Check out an exclusive with Ian Palmer, including a playalong track.

WIN

This month you can win yourself a Zildjian cymbal signed by Gavin Harrison

